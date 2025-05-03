The other day, I was told a story about Kemi Badenoch who, who seemed to me not to have put it in the best lights. She presented herself for A breakfast with Lord BaMFord, the JCB billionaire. BaMFord is a engaging guy and A important Tory funder, to haveWith his brother, gave the party The best part of 10 million in the past 20 years.

Actually, He is so part of the conservative establishment that he even helped pay for the wedding of Boris Johnsons in Carrie Symonds. You would need a mortgage to recover this drinking bill. No cash bar there.

SOYou would have thought Mrs. Badenoch would have been everywhere in the good Lord. Instead, after a friendly cat 15 minutes from cat, she announced that she had to go because she had another meeting to attend. I Be confidence that she did not say it was an important meeting. She was at an important meeting. I am said that the entourage of Bamford was not impressed. And who could blame them? Normally, the Tittle Tattle surrounding political leaders is of little account. Which does not apply to Kemi. In order to survive the F bomb which has just come across her and her reform party, she needs all the help she can get. Financial and political. It was said By those who know that she had until the Welsh elections Senedd in May of next year (there is a separate chance that the conservatives will finish the bottom of the survey) before facing a serious effort to replace it. I think the chronology has shrunk. Friday'S results were a two -level disaster.

The F bomb fell on Kemi – it has only two options but her days seem numbered – Kelvin Mackenzie Getty images