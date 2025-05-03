Politics
The F bomb fell on Kemi – it has only two options, but her days seem numbered
The other day, I was told a story about Kemi Badenoch who, who seemed to me not to have put it in the best lights. She presented herself for A breakfast with Lord BaMFord, the JCB billionaire. BaMFord is a engaging guy and A important Tory funder, to haveWith his brother, gave the party The best part of 10 million in the past 20 years.
Actually, He is so part of the conservative establishment that he even helped pay for the wedding of Boris Johnsons in Carrie Symonds. You would need a mortgage to recover this drinking bill. No cash bar there.
SOYou would have thought Mrs. Badenoch would have been everywhere in the good Lord. Instead, after a friendly cat 15 minutes from cat, she announced that she had to go because she had another meeting to attend.
I Be confidence that she did not say it was an important meeting. She was at an important meeting. I am said that the entourage of Bamford was not impressed. And who could blame them?
Normally, the Tittle Tattle surrounding political leaders is of little account. Which does not apply to Kemi. In order to survive the F bomb which has just come across her and her reform party, she needs all the help she can get. Financial and political.
It was said By those who know that she had until the Welsh elections Senedd in May of next year (there is a separate chance that the conservatives will finish the bottom of the survey) before facing a serious effort to replace it. I think the chronology has shrunk.
Friday'S results were a two -level disaster.
Getty images
Transportation The scale of the figures that has gone from the conservative to the reform can no longer be raised from the shoulders as a simple demonstration of 14 years of injury launched by David Cameron who did not see Brexit and when he was asked what his greatest success is; Gay wedding. Give me a break.
But even more seriouslyWhat has become clearer is that there is no conservative leadership or policies to be late. I do not blame Kemi for the result, but the truth is that it is not a leader. There is no fire in his belly.
Farage has two more decades more than it and yet he has spent every hour of awakening in the past six weeks to travel between Lincoln, Cornwall, Durham and Runcorn. He had a story to tell and wanted the voters to hear him.
I I do not know if it is true or not, but I am told that Kemi likes to devote his weekends to his young family. In politics, you are still on this and if not, you will be accused of being lazy. This is the word that I hear most often compared to Kemi.
Then comes his choice of senior colleagues. His Shadow Chancellor and Home Secretary are from the old school and brought a tear to a glass eye.
In this world of social media, you need brands of shooting, With convincing linings. It is time that she brought new faces and brought people like Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg who showed more loyalty to Kemi than she showed her.
She never won the phone to Sir Jacob and said we desperately wanted to give a sign to the voters attempted to be lacking to the Aparfaire that we have politics Expertise within the party to make you feel desired.
Personally, I Would contact Nick Timothy, the former chief of staff of Mays. If he is as intelligent as his tweets, he would be a revelation. Finally, it is time to make Robert Jenrick his shadow secretary.
Despite being defeated for leadership Jenrick has only shown loyalty and has seized his shadow role with Gusto giving conservatives at least a good reason to stay with the party.
The participation rate in the Council's elections has been abject and the general elections are the different quantum numbers. However, if kemi Do not start to do the weather in a dramatic way this summer, I could see the Conservative Fête Fête Conference to be a disaster and certainly its last.
Gently, slowly wHich is Kemis Big Idea does not work. Take a farage tip. Work harder and scream stronger, especially on migration, and you can survive.
Personally, I doubt it.
