We asked Jokowi Abraham Samad to revoke a false diploma report, former Menkumham: already cornered

The Minister of Law and Human Rights 2004-2007, Hamid Awaludin admitted that he was convinced that the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would not withdraw a report on the accusations of false diplomas. Bentengsumbar.com -Minister of Law and Human Rights 2004-2007, Hamid Awaludin said he was sure that the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would not revoke a report on the accusation of false diplomas.

This was transmitted by Hamid in the Rosi Show downloaded to the YouTube channel KompastvThursday (1/5/2025).

According to Hamid, Jokowi could really withdraw the report if he wanted it.

However, because he did not show his original diploma to the public and rather chose the police report, Jokowi was considered to be now cornered.

“Can be (withdraw the report, ed.) If he wants it. But, in my opinion, he will not shoot because he already thinks that what he has is true even if people always suspect that the truth he believes is still not true,” said Hamid.

“Why does he only show the original diploma now? Why only now? Why not from the start? Isn't that more stuck. Well, why is it only shown now?” said the former Indonesian ambassador to the Russian Federation.

“So, the doubt of people about the truth that Mr. Jokowi still has. Therefore, to erase everything, continue, so that we will see the court,” he added.

“Because to enter it, there is indeed a price if the court decides that the truth is in Mr. Jokowi, it depends on the judge's decision,” concluded Hamid.

Previously, the former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Abraham Samad, asked Jokowi not to continue the defamation report concerning the accusation of false diplomas.

“I call on my friend Mr. Jokowi, so that it is more beautiful, wiser, giving an example to the public so as not to continue the report,” said Abraham Samad when questioned by journalists Kompastv.

“For people to remain proud of the attitude of Mr. Jokowi. Because of what? The former chief who can be recalled legally,” he continued.

Meanwhile, said Abraham, if Jokowi left a legacy or a legacy that was not beautiful, it was embarrassing, then people would never remember him as a leader.

“So, this report should not be prosecuted by Mr. Jokowi or if Mr. Jokowi insisted to continue this report, he should, once again, officials of the law enforcement should not have a basis for following this report,” he explained.

“Because I first saw, the report, the articles shown, was not right.

Jokowi's reasons are only reporting

Jokowi made a police report on the alleged defamation of a good reputation on the accusation of a false diploma to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (30/05/2025).

In this case, Jokowi revealed the reason why he had just reported to the police even if the problem had long been a controversy.

“I was still in power, I did not think it was over. It turned out that it was still extended, so it was better to be clear and clear,” Jokowi told journalists.

The former governor of Dki Jakarta and the mayor of Solo were also willing to descend directly to make the report, because the question of defamation cases was a complaint offense.

“The complaint is a complaint, it's true, in fact, I have to come myself,” he said.

Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan revealed that five initial names were reported to the police.

Namely hospitals, ice, hospitals, T and K.

However, Jacob did not specify who was the number.

“There are 24 videos, 24 objects that Mr. Jokowi also pointed out. It would have been carried out by several parties. Perhaps the initials if they can be delivered, there are hospitals, hospitals, ES, T and initials K,” said Jacob to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday.

Jacob declared, at that time, his report was still at the investigation stadium.

“We have given this to the investigator. And the investigation is still in the stages. We therefore respect, and we submit it to the police to explain the subject more,” he continued.

Jokowi reported that the five people for alleged defamation.

The authors were reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions.

“The article we suspect is that there are 310, 311 kuhp, there are also several articles in the ITE law, including the laws on articles 27a, 32 and 35 ite. Everything has been transmitted,” said Jacob.