How many dolls do your children really need? Probably less than they have, if you accept President Trump's advice.

During a cabinet event of April 30, a journalist asked Trump if he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the pricing war which had essentially frozen trade between the two countries. Trump dodged the question and wrinkled on trade, arguing that many goods imported from China are redundant and useless.

“We don't need a large part,” Trump told cameras. “Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they do normally.”

No biggie, right? Pay more per unit for the American product than that imported and buy less overall. No one will notice the difference.

This is only a casual remark, and there is no indication that Trump plans to codify his policy of two dollars through a decree. For the moment, Americans can always buy as many dolls as possible. So let's not be too big problem with what a 78 -year -old president thinks of Barbie or Ken.

However, the fluid nature of Trump's explanations on his economic level and what he expects from the Americans tolerated. As a candidate last year, Trump said he would bring “billions of dollars in wealth“To the nation. In his inaugural speech in January, he said that a new “The golden age” had arrived. In March, he said“We are going to become so rich that you don't know where to spend all this money.”

Lately, however, Trump has sounded more to reprimand.

He now says the The economy needs “drugs”, As if he was a sick patient. When new data has shown that the economy has decreased in the first quarter, Trump said“I think you have to give us a little time to move.” Then he remarked on recalling dolls.

Souvenir of Donald Trump in a gift shop in New York on October 26, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel / Nurphoto via Getty Images) Nurphoto via Getty Images

Trump, of course, is busy explaining the negative effects of his prices, which are starting to bite because importers pay higher taxes on incoming goods or simply stop buying them. Trump increased the average tax rate on imports from 2.5% to around 25%, with frequent changes that give companies a cervical boost. Its prices on most Chinese imports, including toy dolls, are 145% stratospheric.

Economists have warned of the generalized consequences, which are just starting to materialize. GDP of the first quarter decreased for the first time in three years because imports jumped while American companies rushed to beat the prices. Imports harm GDP in the traditional way that it is calculated, which leaves the GDP report an confusing jamming which may or may not mean that the real economy shrinks.