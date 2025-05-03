Connect with us

Politics

This week in Trumpomy: Too many dolls

This week in Trumpomy: Too many dolls

 


How many dolls do your children really need? Probably less than they have, if you accept President Trump's advice.

During a cabinet event of April 30, a journalist asked Trump if he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the pricing war which had essentially frozen trade between the two countries. Trump dodged the question and wrinkled on trade, arguing that many goods imported from China are redundant and useless.

“We don't need a large part,” Trump told cameras. “Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they do normally.”

No biggie, right? Pay more per unit for the American product than that imported and buy less overall. No one will notice the difference.

This is only a casual remark, and there is no indication that Trump plans to codify his policy of two dollars through a decree. For the moment, Americans can always buy as many dolls as possible. So let's not be too big problem with what a 78 -year -old president thinks of Barbie or Ken.

However, the fluid nature of Trump's explanations on his economic level and what he expects from the Americans tolerated. As a candidate last year, Trump said he would bring “billions of dollars in wealth“To the nation. In his inaugural speech in January, he said that a new “The golden age” had arrived. In March, he said“We are going to become so rich that you don't know where to spend all this money.”

Lately, however, Trump has sounded more to reprimand.

He now says the The economy needs “drugs”, As if he was a sick patient. When new data has shown that the economy has decreased in the first quarter, Trump said“I think you have to give us a little time to move.” Then he remarked on recalling dolls.

Souvenir of Donald Trump in a gift shop in New York on October 26, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel / Nurphoto via Getty Images)
Souvenir of Donald Trump in a gift shop in New York on October 26, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel / Nurphoto via Getty Images) Nurphoto via Getty Images

Trump, of course, is busy explaining the negative effects of his prices, which are starting to bite because importers pay higher taxes on incoming goods or simply stop buying them. Trump increased the average tax rate on imports from 2.5% to around 25%, with frequent changes that give companies a cervical boost. Its prices on most Chinese imports, including toy dolls, are 145% stratospheric.

Find out more: The latest news and updates on Trump's prices

Economists have warned of the generalized consequences, which are just starting to materialize. GDP of the first quarter decreased for the first time in three years because imports jumped while American companies rushed to beat the prices. Imports harm GDP in the traditional way that it is calculated, which leaves the GDP report an confusing jamming which may or may not mean that the real economy shrinks.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/this-week-in-trumponomics-too-many-dolls-140042184.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: