Politics
This week in Trumpomy: Too many dolls
How many dolls do your children really need? Probably less than they have, if you accept President Trump's advice.
During a cabinet event of April 30, a journalist asked Trump if he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the pricing war which had essentially frozen trade between the two countries. Trump dodged the question and wrinkled on trade, arguing that many goods imported from China are redundant and useless.
“We don't need a large part,” Trump told cameras. “Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they do normally.”
No biggie, right? Pay more per unit for the American product than that imported and buy less overall. No one will notice the difference.
This is only a casual remark, and there is no indication that Trump plans to codify his policy of two dollars through a decree. For the moment, Americans can always buy as many dolls as possible. So let's not be too big problem with what a 78 -year -old president thinks of Barbie or Ken.
However, the fluid nature of Trump's explanations on his economic level and what he expects from the Americans tolerated. As a candidate last year, Trump said he would bring “billions of dollars in wealth“To the nation. In his inaugural speech in January, he said that a new “The golden age” had arrived. In March, he said“We are going to become so rich that you don't know where to spend all this money.”
Lately, however, Trump has sounded more to reprimand.
He now says the The economy needs “drugs”, As if he was a sick patient. When new data has shown that the economy has decreased in the first quarter, Trump said“I think you have to give us a little time to move.” Then he remarked on recalling dolls.
Trump, of course, is busy explaining the negative effects of his prices, which are starting to bite because importers pay higher taxes on incoming goods or simply stop buying them. Trump increased the average tax rate on imports from 2.5% to around 25%, with frequent changes that give companies a cervical boost. Its prices on most Chinese imports, including toy dolls, are 145% stratospheric.
Find out more: The latest news and updates on Trump's prices
Economists have warned of the generalized consequences, which are just starting to materialize. GDP of the first quarter decreased for the first time in three years because imports jumped while American companies rushed to beat the prices. Imports harm GDP in the traditional way that it is calculated, which leaves the GDP report an confusing jamming which may or may not mean that the real economy shrinks.
Port traffic slows down As the Chinese cargo is inactive at sea or never even left it. Most buyers have not yet seen the consequences, but they will do so as current stocks are exhausted and that new products bear the cost of Trump's double or triple figures. In some cases, importers will not pay prices because the benefit will be too deep, which is why there will probably be shortages of shoes, clothing, electronics, toys, household appliances and many other things done in China.
Drop Rick Newman a note,, Follow him on BlueskyOr Register for your newsletter.
Consumers generally know that this happens, which is why the consumer confidence index of the Consumer Board fell five months in a row since Trump was elected last year. The index of expectations of this survey, which measures the direction that people think that the economy is directed, has now reached the lowest level since the ice days in 2011. Consumers expect Trump prices to increase their prices and weaken the economy.
Find out more: What Trump's prices mean for the economy and your wallet
This puts Trump in the position of having to defend not only theoretical arguments against his prices as he did as a candidate but real damage when ordinary people begin to see him with their own eyes. Since most price increases and products shortages have not yet arrived, Trump can be means of testing the field to play all the tariff pain that people finally feel.
Who knows, maybe American families really have too many toys and that children will not notice if the offer is thinning. But the austerity council is generally not a winning political decision. 1977 by President Jimmy Carter “sweater“In which he urged his American compatriots to refuse the thermostat to save energy, was generally considered as a Neblanean collar which made the president look like a Marme, a reputation stroke which forced Carter until his loss of re -election against Ronald Reagan in 1980.
Maybe Trump will change his mind and decide to go easily on dolls.
Rick Newman is a main columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him Bluesky And X: @rickjnewman.
Click here for new policies related to trade and monetary policies that will shape the actions of tomorrow.
Read the latest financial and commercial news from Yahoo Finance
