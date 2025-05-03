



If there is one thing that is clear of Donald Trumps the first 100 days, it is because he is not a regular president. But the courts continue to treat it as one, which makes us climb towards a constitutional crisis in its own right.

Jack Goldsmith, professor of conservative law at Harvard, recently described the way in which the courts generally approach presidents: a large part of our law depends on a presumption of regularity in the presidency. It depends on the courts by thinking that they can trust the president to comply with orders and to be honest and truthful in court.

As Professor Goldsmith suggests, many stems from the presumption of regularity. The courts assume that the president and his administration act of good faith, that their actions are legal, their truths truthful and their honest motivations. As an early case of the Supreme Court said, government representatives are supposed to be men of conscience and intellectual discipline, capable of judging a particular controversy on the basis of its own situation.

The consequences of this presumption are deep. The courts are reluctant to guess the motivations of the administrations, unlikely to probe the internal processes of governments and often disdainful of allegations of inappropriate biases.

In dispute, it means that it is difficult to obtain a discovery against the government. In criminal affairs, it presents an almost insurmountable obstacle to the allegations of inappropriate reasons for prosecution such as selective proceedings on the basis of political considerations.

This is why the general solicitor is often called the tenth judge of the Supreme Court, and why the federal prosecutors and the lawyers of the MJ are treated by the judges as extinguished of truth in complex situations. They receive the benefit of the doubt when errors are made and receive courtesies often refused to the private litigants.

The presumption of regularity has been the subject of debates for decades. He has no clear basis in the Constitution a document which largely wages the power of the government. In some cases, he is even in conflict with the presumption of innocence or the rules of evidence.

Whatever the merits to shrink or remove this presumption in the past, it is now imperative that the courts limit its application and its importance.

Today, the Trump administration is regularly based on the presumption of regularity as an essential defense in the proceedings brought by the complainants seeking to stop the actions of the illegal government and to protect democracy. Too often, the presumption of regularity prevents courts from diving into real motivations behind government's actions.

In a recent trial, the government has argued: the executive actions which are valid in place, that is to say in the legal authority of the executive, are entitled to a presumption of regularity. In clear terms: if the government says that it has acted legally and with good intentions, the court must inform him of the end of history.

Unless it is carried out now, the administration of the Trump administrations the mistreatment of the presumption of regularity will only grow. Trump has already distinguished from specific law firms and universities for punishment, targeted individuals by their name for investigation and asked the Ministry of Justice to investigate the online donation platform for democratic parties.

The assets taste for revenge against political enemies will only intensify, just like his contempt for the courts. The game of cats and mice he played with federal judges quickly turns into a pure and simple challenge. At each stage, the government affirms the presumption of good faith and regularity to protect itself from the judicial examination that democracy requires.

In a normal administration, we could expect the independence of the Ministry of Justice to act like a check. Indeed, part of the presumption of regularity is based on the professional ethics of lawyers who appear before the judges on behalf of the government.

Pam Bondi clearly indicated that she rejects this role for herself and her department. Unlike past practice, she considers herself as the lawyer for presidents, making her wishes and whims. She is part of her cheerleading team pleading for her political agenda and burnrating her personal image.

And while some judges have started to push back, their answer remains far too soft. After the administration has dislocated an order of the court in one of the affairs of law firms, the judge warned that the intentional additional promulgation of derogatory declarations concerning the applicant in all the executive branch agencies did not seem to comply with the artist order and raised a certain concern concerning the general presumption by the courts that the executive officials will act in good faith.

The time has come for the judiciary to remove the presumption of regularity. It is yet another obsolete standard that we can no longer afford. Those who fight to preserve democracy are already confronted with an intimidating task without the judges giving Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Donald Trump is not a regular president, and the courts must stop treating him as one. He is an autocratic aspirant who arms the legal process to undermine the rule of law. Through his words and conduct, he and his administration have lost the right to believe or trust.

It's time to take Trump seriously and seriously.

He literally seeks revenge against his political opponents. He literally wants to send American citizens to foreign gulags. He literally believes that the entire federal government is working for him and should serve his personal interests.

If our democracy must survive this intact president, the courts must take all this very, very seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democracydocket.com/opinion/the-courts-must-stop-presuming-donald-trump-is-a-regular-president/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos