



Hundreds of thousands of people gathered on Saturday on the central square of Konya, a traditionally conservative bastion in the south of Central Anatolia, for a mass rally organized by the main republican people of Turkiye, according to the Party of the Republican People (CHP), according to the Sozac newspaper. The demonstration, owned under the motto “The people defends their will”, marks the fourth in a series of major rallies organized by the opposition through Anatolia to protest against the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and other municipal officials. Previous rallies took place in Samsun, Yozgat and Mersin. In Istanbul, similar demonstrations occurred each week, turning between the districts. Imamoglu was arrested on March 19, as well as several other CHP members, for corruption. A court extended its detention on March 23 and, shortly after, the Municipal Council of Istanbul voted to withdraw it from its functions, appointing Nuri Aslan as an acting mayor. The arrest of Imamoglu sparked demonstrations on a national scale, some of which have transformed into confrontations with the police and led to new detentions. Despite his imprisonment, Imamoglu was officially appointed CHP presidential candidate. The opposition launched a petition requiring its immediate release and the appeal of the first presidential elections, before the vote scheduled in 2028. Konya, governed over the past 23 years by the party in power of justice and pro-Islamic development (AKP), is widely considered as a bastion of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. However, the gathering on Saturday saw the participation of a large company cup, in particular people related to the ruling party, united at the request of justice, freedom, employment and economic prosperity. Thousands have agitated Turkish flags and chanted slogans criticizing the government, calling for the liberation of Imamoglu and in the early elections, Sozac reported. The mayor of Ankara, Mansur, Yavas, was one of the key characters who attended the rally. “We are here today to demand democracy and denounce injustice. This government refuses to renounce power, but no one can hinder the will of the people,” said Yavas. The provincial president of the CHP in Konya, Bekir Yaman, read a letter from Imamoglu, wrote in prison, declaring: “This gathering in Konya is a reflection of our common history and our collective request for justice.” The opposition media cited the chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel [Imamoglu] President instead of Erdogan. Although Konya is the bastion of Erdogan, the people came out in force. “” According to Ozel, more than 13.5 million signatures have already been collected to support the presidential candidacy of Imamoglu, with the target of 28 million. Ozel urged President Erdogan to call for new elections and added that the Imamoglu trial should be broadcast live on the Turkiye national television and radio broadcaster, TRT.

