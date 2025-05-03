Politics
“I will take firm and decisive measures against terrorists”: PM Modi on the attack by Pahalgam | India News
New Delhi: India is committed to taking firm and decisive measures against the terrorists who have perpetrated the attack by the Pahalgams and those who support them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the middle of the world's calls for restraint and de -escalation and that tensions are flourishing with Pakistan. After a bilateral meeting with the president of Angola visiting, Joo Manuel Loureno, Modi said that the two leaders agreed that terrorism was the greatest threat to humanity.
Modi pronounced his media declaration after the Hindi meeting, but went to English while speaking of the attack on April 22 and the resolution of the India for a decisive action against the authors. The PM had done the same 2 days after the attack by speaking to Madhubani at the Bihar where he, in his first response to the tourist massacre, undertook to identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors.
Modis' remarks on Pahalgam's attack, in particular on the action against those who support the terrorists, are important because they suggest that India has not abandoned the military option to continue those who have perpetrated the attack and their donors. Loureno, who currently holds the presidency of the African Union, also strongly condemned the attack on Pahalgam and expressed his solidarity with the Indian people.
While the government weighs punitive measures against Pakistan for its role in the attack, it has undergone serious pressure from his friends and partners such as the American, EU and the Gulf to avoid climbing and solve the cross -border terrorism Problem with Pakistan diplomatically.
Modi spoke a few days after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India to work with Pakistan to defuse and work for peace in South Asia. His counterpart Jaishankar had replied by saying that the authors had to be brought to justice. Rubios' comments were followed by remarks by the American vice-president JD Vance that the India's response should not lead to any wider regional conflict. Unlike Rubio, however, Vance seemed to throw a knot flowing around the Pakistan neck by explicitly asking him to work with India insofar as they are responsible and to ensure that terrorists sometimes operating on their territory are hunted down. The State Department also said that Modi had the full support of the United States on terrorism, in the comments apparently intended to ensure India that Washington is not deaf to the Indiates anxieties concerning the support of the Pakistans of the terrorists.
Modi also spoke a day after the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, canceled his visit to Moscow for the celebrations of the Russian victory day on May 9.
I thanked President Loureno and the inhabitants of Angola for their condolences on the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India is committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism, said the PM, while announcing an expansion of the energy partnership with the country of Southwest Africa which is an important supplier of oil and gas in India. Modi has also announced a 200 million dollars defense line for the modernization of the Armed Forces of Angolas.
