Trump publishes an image of himself like Pope





President Trump had a ready response when journalists asked who he would like to see the next supreme pontiff. I would like to be a pope, he joked to journalists in the White House. It would be my number one choice.

He made the joke further on Saturday, sharing on social networks which seemed to be a photo generated by AI of himself wearing the traditional clothes of the Pope. The photo represents him in a white cassock with a cross around his neck, his solemn face as he lifts a pointed finger.

The origins of the photo were not immediately clear, and Mr. Trump included no comments in his post. He shared the image on Truth Social, Instagram and X, and the White House republished it on its official Instagram and X accounts.

The idea of ​​Pope Trump, as some people called him, was immediately polarizing. Some religious, including Catholics, have not seen humor, calling the photo offensive, at a time when millions of people were still crying Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. Several commentators on TRUTH Social, which is managed by a company controlled by Mr. Trump, called the post-skews and said that it fueled disinformation.

Michael Steele, former president of the National Republican Committee, said that publishing the photo during a period of mourning was proof that Mr. Trump was not put into service and incapable.

Dennis Pout, executive director of the Catholic Conference of New York State, the public policies branch for the Catholic Bishops of the States, said that the post was shocking and disrespectful, and arrived at a particularly raw moment.

It is never appropriate to ridicule or make fun of the papacy, said Mr. Pouut, noting that American anti-Catholicism has a history of targeting the papacy. Although the president did not intend to insult the Catholic Church, Mr. Pout said that he provokes offense.

I hope he regrets publishing it, said Mr. Pouut.

But some conservative republicans have played with the joke of presidents this week. Among them, Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina. I was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next pope, he said on Tuesday in an article on X. The first combination of the president of Pope-US has many advantages, he added. Watch the white smoke Trump MMXXVIII!

A screenshot of an image, probably created with AI, of President Trump wearing papal dresses. After the president shared it, the image was published on the Official Instagram account of the White House. Credit … via Instagram

The Vatican, which is deep in preparations for the election of the successor to Pope Francis, could not be reached immediately to comment on the image.

This is not the first time that Trump has shared controversial content that seemed generated with artificial intelligence. In February, he published a video that represented the Gaza band redesigned as an opulent seaside resort sporting his name. A government representative managed by Hamas in Gaza called shameful video.

After his joke to journalists on Tuesday, Trump, who considerably widened the influence of conservative Christians in the White House, said that he had no preference for the Pope. But he then underlined the New York archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, as one of his favorite candidates. Cardinal Dolan is not among the favorites who have become the next pope, who will be elected in a conclave that begins on Wednesday.

