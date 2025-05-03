Politics
Russia, Ukraine | World leaders are being executed in Moscow for Putin Parade: great victory for Russia
On Friday, Russia celebrates that it has been 80 years since Nazi Germany was conducted during the Second World War. This is the fourth time that the celebration has been taking place in Moscow after the exemption from the full scale of Ukraine in Russia in February 2022.
The RT is expected that more world leaders than for a long time will be present in the red place in the heart of Moscow.
There are probably many who now think that it is easier to stand in the background of Trump's standardization signals and perhaps cooperation. The Americans helped to legitimize a narrower contact with the Russians in many, explains the UIO professor Carl Henrik Kutsen, in Nettavisen.
For various Russian media, the Xi Jinping in China, the Brazil Lula and the Serbias Aleksandar Vucic are expected. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present, but due to the situation tense towards Pakistan, the Minister of Defense should rather overcome the event.
Kutsen stresses that several countries have a great economic interest in normalizing relations with Russia.
These countries probably think that it is appropriate to browse the fingers with the Russian over-tramp in Ukraine. They look around and think you are not alone in the decision to go.
Russia has challenged the rules
In 2022, there were no foreign leaders in the parade. In 2023, they were only leaders of former Soviet republics. In 2024, it was the same former Soviet republics, but also Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.
The reason, of course, is that Russia BRT is one of the most important international principles because they violated Ukraine's sovereignty in February 2022.
After the complete nation, other states responded to such events in Russia so that research maintains this order and sends signals that Russia's behavior was unacceptable. Russia was an important player internationally, but after the full nation, they were a kind of pariah.
In Russia, victory is celebrated in what they call it the Great Patriotic War with a great military parade on the Place du RDE. Tank, large missiles and thousands of soldiers appear, while the proud Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, envisage the event.
Expert: Carl Henrik Kutsen is one of the main Norwegian researchers in democracies and autocracies. Here during a speech at the Conference of Democracy in Oslo.
Photo: Trond Lipsd (nettavisen)
The fact that after the whole DMME for the company of leaders of some of the largest countries in the world is of great importance, according to the professor of the UIO.
It is a huge victory for Russia. This happens on the stage of the new Russians and we will probably see countless photos of the world leaders between the tanks, explains Kutsen, adding:
Russia has a large nske and above all as a great power. It probably cost them a little could not appear in this way, like FR 2022.
Show friends
Although Western sanctions against Russia have not been broken by Russian war machines, for example, ordinary Russians have experienced a more difficult economic KR on the inner front.
The sanctions that the country is under pieces in Russian houses, so it is useful to show that you have friends and that you are not completely cold for the domestic public, explains Kutsen.
Should come: Narendra Modi was also to be present in Moscow next Friday. But due to the situation between India and Pakistan, he can announce n.
Photo: Aleksander Semljanitenko (AFP / NTB)
While these world leaders will visit Putin in Moscow, Kutsen believes that Europe must show a unified front against Russia. He stresses that some people argue for a softer and more imperative line with the Russians, but even believes that this is unhappy all the time that Russia continues the major disorders of Ukraine.
When Russia does nothing in Ukraine, it will therefore be easily a very unhappy signal. Then, you point out that it is freely attacked from another country, as long as you can face economic difficulties for a period of time. I think it will be more important than ever together. You do it to a more dangerous world if you give in to those who trigger a war of pure assault.
Ukraine attacked Moscow
Only a few days before Russia held the same parade in 2023, Ukrainian drones needed the air defense of Moscow and struck one of the characteristic domes of the Kremlin.
For the court parade, Putin again launched a VPA rest in the fighting in Ukraine, this time from midnight from April 8 to midnight on April 11. According to Putin of humanitric breeds.
This explanation does not buy the expert in Russia, Mark Galeotti.
Putin is terrified that Ukraine sabotages the victory of Russia's victory. These days, Ukraine has much more robust long-term VP and drone attacks in the capital become more and more common, making the Ukrainian threat even greater, writes Galeotti for THe spectator.
Fear: Professor Mark Galeotti Meer Putin fears a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow brand. Here from the moment he visited Ukrainpodden from Nettavisen
Photo: Vetle Ravn Viken
However, he does not think that Ukraine will find on the attack while Xi and Lula are on the right.
Ukraine does not indicate an attack which forces Xi Jinping in a bombs room, but there will be days of nervous consumption for the security and air defense forces which have been charged with any surprise, write to the British.
Ukraine, for its part, responded with inviting European leaders to Kyiv on May 9.
Bi with the point of view of unity and will in the largest attack in Europe since the Second World War, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andryj Sybiha Politico.
|
