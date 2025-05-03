No wonder Nigel passes votes – my party has abandoned his main supporters, writes Labor deputy Dan Carden

The local elections of Thursdays mean that it is now life or death for this Labor government and for the Labor Party.

The fate of the last conservative government is a striking warning of what can happen to a great political party when they lose the confidence of the people. Boris Johnson won Big in 2019 and six years later, no one listens to a word they say.

On the doorstep, the message was the same everywhere: people have enough.

Enough low wages and Skyhigh tickets. Enough high streets that could rot.

Enough ruined infrastructure and public services that do not work. Enough broken promises. Enough of a political class that listens to lobbyists and consultants, not citizens and allows civil servants, lawyers and the quangs to replace democratic policy.

The fire the Pope Francis said that we do not live through an era of change, but a change of era. He was right about it.

The era of Tony Blair and New Labor was that of globalization, free movement and the European Union. Everyone should go to university and industry was a dirty business at best in China.

To question it, we have been told, would be as futile as to wonder if fall should follow in summer.

The local elections of Thursdays mean that it is now life or death for this Labor government and for the Labor Party, writes the Labor MP Dan Carden

The late Pope Francis said that we do not live through an era of change, but a change of era – he was right on this subject, writes Dan Carden

The era of Tony Blair and New Labor was that of globalization, free movement and the European Union. Everyone should go to university and industry was a dirty business left in China, says Dan Carden

Well, the world in which we are now is very different. It is an era of nation states, war, industry. Donald Trump continues protectionism in the White House as part of a great rivalry of power with China. A land war takes place in the periphery of Europe. Suddenly, national production, where things are done and that makes them count again.

It is an era that requires security, sovereignty and solidarity. An era that cries for the values ​​of work if only we can rediscover faith in our own tradition. This tradition is embodied in Ernest Bevin, Aneurin Bevan and the Château de Barbara. Work has always been a patriotic party: built by the working class, for the working class, of the working class.

And it was the working class that turned back to work last Thursday. They understand that the current system does not work in their interests or for their values. People feel abandoned not only economically, but morally.

They look at Westminster and see foreigners in charge. More and more, they turn to the reform. Not because they think that Nigel Farage has the answers, but because, as a voter said: it cannot be worse than the others.

In their eyes, the political establishment does not have decades to provide a well -managed health service, build the houses we need or control immigration and asylum. Voters are resolved to punish those responsible. The democratic policy on which we are proud of ourselves only works when people believe they count. It hasn't worked like this for a long time.

It doesn't work for you, but it works to Westminster.

Over the decades, Westminster has stifled the role of civic society in our political body. What remains is a heavy state which is large and swollen but ineffective, as well as a rigged market which strengthens the low salary, low productivity and oppresses all aspects of our life.

Families are separated by unaffordable housing, insecurity jobs and public services that cannot cope. The meaning of the common objective has been lost.

Well, the world in which we are now is very different. It is an era of nation states, war, industry. Donald Trump continues protectionism at the White House as part of a great rivalry of power with China, writes Dan Carden

More and more, they turn to the reform. Not because they think that Nigel Farage has the answers, but because, as a voter said: he cannot be worse than the others, ”writes Dan Carden

I run a group in the House of Commons called Blue Labor. And we think that the party can always be saved if it remembers which it has been built. We believe Keir Starmer could be a great Prime Minister.

But that will only happen if it transforms the words into action, if it governs with the necessary force now. We see glimpse of the right direction. But it is time to define a national renewal strategy.

We believe Brexit was a turning point in our national history. But we have not yet seized the opportunities that victory has given. The role of the government is to protect our freedoms, to defend our democracy and to maintain the peace of the kingdom. And it starts with sovereignty.

Politicians have to face the truth: globalization and the neoliberal economy have dug our industries, stripped us of skilled jobs, sold at the family's auctions to profiteers and allowed oligarchs to mobilize our wealth and put it in offshore tax taxes.

The Chinese have the same symbol of threat and opportunity, and prevails over the election is exactly that. The world order is shaken and Great Britain must affirm its place. Sovereignty obliges us to hold ours and to have the strength to lead, as we have done on Ukraine.

He begins by restoring the strength of our armed forces. The invasion of Vladimir Poutines changed Europe. If Great Britain must lead, it must be able to act.

The increase in defense expenditure is not only a matter of security, but a platform to rebuild our economy. It can be the spark for wider reindustry sectors that improve life, medical manufacturing with steel, aerospace and clean and local energy while creating secure and unionized jobs.

If we do not do this, then all the errors of the Conservatives will be repeated: an endless mixture of the bridge and the projects that disappear. It is time to have Great Britain built and do again.

Dan Carden directs a group in the House of Commons called Blue Labor. They believe that the party can always be saved if it remembers which it has been built. They believe that Keir Starmer could be a great Prime Minister

The world order is shaken and Great Britain must affirm its place. Sovereignty obliges us to hold ours and to have the strength to lead, as we have done on Ukraine. He begins by restoring the strength of our armed forces. The invasion of Vladimir Poutines changed Europe. If Great Britain must lead, it must be able to act, writes Dan Carden

This also requires a new approach to education. I would close half of our universities and transform them into professional colleges. We must renew the skills required for production, and not produce an endless graduate flow for email jobs and human resources.

Artificial intelligence is a potential blessing as well as a threat. If we ensure that it serves workers instead of replacing them, AI can be part of the next industrial revolution anchored in public investment and national objectives.

I represent one of the most disadvantaged areas in the Walton country in Liverpool. It is a place desperate by despair. I want it to change, and I think it can.

Labors Mission is on behalf with decent work comes from personal dignity and pride.

We can still be proud of our industry, our history and our goal. Work can offer a national renewal, but only by rediscovering its tradition and its cause.