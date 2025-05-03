Jokowi diploma: for those who believe that it is authentic – for those who understand it, it's false – kpu of the generation of hands





Fusilatnews – For those who believe it, everything on Joko Widodo is a complete case. No need to legalize, there is no need for additional verification. Simply listen to the declaration of the UGM and KTOK PALU KPU, then it was completed: the diploma of Jokowi is valid. But for those who use common sense and ask questions with public reasoning, this case is not only a question of valid or not on paper, but rather a question of moral legitimacy and transparency of a head of state. The controversy of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia exceeded again, like an old injury which was forced to heal without ever being treated. The former president of KPU, Ilham Saputra, said that the Jokowi diploma had been verified during the 2014 and 2019 appointment period. UGM said that the graduates, the KPU said Valide. But this declaration is not an answer to the question posed by the community, but an attempt to wrap the old case with a new paper. Let us talk about it as: is it procedural as a also substantial procedural? Kpu, as Ilham admitted it did not have the power to ensure the legal authenticity of documents. They only asked UGM, and UGM replied. But who guarantees that what answers is the right question? And who also dares to open all the original documents to the public openly, not just formal statements of institutions that could maintain Marwah, not honesty? Jokowi himself, instead of clearly showing his diploma in public, has chosen to report his accusations to the police. Roy Suryo, a former menpora and observer of the state symbol, said this decision was strange. Why are you afraid of opening a diploma, if there is nothing hidden? This is the point of mind between faith and reason. For those who believed, everything Jokowi does is considered the best step. But for those who have put their minds in front of faith, the stage is a sign: this transparency is hidden behind the right dress. We do not continue Jokowi because of hatred, but because we question the norm of public honesty in the era of democracy. A president must not only seem valid before the law, but also clean the doubts in the minds of his people. And doubts cannot be resistant to police reports. We can only respond with the courage to open all the clearly lits. The diploma can be valid depending on the KPU. But if the people have not been convinced, the moral legitimacy of a president will always be continued in the most extensive space called public opinion. And remember, history is not written alone by law, but by the testimony of people's awareness. So, if the truth does not come from the palace, it will continue to be carried only with simple beliefs: that the truth will never need to be hidden.

