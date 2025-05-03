



Washington (AP) The army confirmed on Friday that there would be a friendly parade on President Donald Trumps Birthdayin June, as part of the celebrations around the 250th anniversary of the services.

Plans for the parade, such as the first detailed by the Associated Press on Thursday, call around 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters to follow an Arlington, Virginia, National Mall route. Until recently, the plans of the Armys anniversary festival did not include a massive parade, which, according to officials, will cost tens of millions of dollars.

Read more: army parade plans for the Trumps birthday call for 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters, reports

But Trump had long wanted a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon having a collaboration with the birthday festival started less than two months ago.

The 250th anniversary of the army coincides with Trumps 79th anniversary on June 14. In a statement on Friday, army spokesman Steve Warren said that the celebration of Armys’s birthday would include a spectacular fireworks exhibition, a parade and a day festival on the National Mall.

The expensive parade comes as Trump and his government ministry, managed by Elon Musk, reduced federal ministries, staff and programs, thousands of workers losing their jobs, including civilians from the Ministry of Defense.

In comments to Fox News Digital, the White House officials confirmed that a commemorative parade would take place and said that it would be one of the first events to launch a one -year celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Nations.

Asked about the parade Thursday, the White House did not respond and army officials said that no decision had been made. While officials said there was now an official decision to make the parade, there is still no specific cost estimate.

Warren said that, given the importance of the army's anniversary, they envisage options to further enlarge the celebration, with more demonstrations of capacity, additional equipment exhibitions and more commitment with the community.

The army planning documents, obtained this week by the AP and dated April 29 and 30, said that the parade will include soldiers of at least 11 bodies and divisions nationwide. They said it would imply a Stryker battalion with two Stryker vehicle companies, a tanks and two tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, howitzes and infantry vehicles.

The plans note that even if the parade will start near the Pentagon, the heavy vehicles which include the strykers would be stationed near the Lincoln Memorial and would join the procession there, so that they do not travel the bridge of Virginie

City officials, including DC Mayorrierie Bowser, admitted in April that the administration contacted the city to hold a parade on June 14. At the time, she said that tanks that were rolling in the streets of the city would not be good.

If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied by several million dollars to repair the roads, she said.

The army's anniversary festival has been planned for more than a year and should include exhibitions of army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances and a fitness competition on the National Mall.

The parade at the end of the afternoon would be followed by a parachute jump by the Golden Knights, a concert and fireworks. Planning documents also suggest that civilian participants would include vehicles and historic aircraft and two bands, as well as people from veterans, military colleges and reconstruction organizations.

According to the plans, the parade is classified as a national special security event, and this request was submitted by the National Park Service and is being examined.

During his first mandate, Trumpropose having a parade after seeing one in France the Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said that after looking at the two-hour procession along the famous Champs-Elysees, he wanted a bigger one on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Watch: Trump orders the American soldiers to be exposed, to break with decades of previous

This plan was finally poured due to the huge costs with an estimate of a price of $ 92 million and other logistical problems. Among these, there were objections of the city officials who said that in particular tanks and other heavy armored vehicles would tear the roads.

Trump said in an article on social networks in 2018 that he had launched the cost event and accused local prize gouging politicians.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/army-confirms-military-parade-for-its-250th-anniversary-will-be-held-on-trumps-birthday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos