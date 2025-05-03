Prime Minister Modi promises justice for the victims of attack on Pahalgam, undertakes to end activism









Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to bring the authors and donors of the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people, mainly tourists, a Deadto book, and said that firm and decisive measures would be taken to end activism. Addressing a media event here after his interviews with the Angolan president visiting Joo Loureno, Prime Minister Modi said: “We are committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists and those who support them.” Prime Minister Modi thanked Angola for his support in the fight against Indias against the cross -border insurrection. The two countries are united in their opposition to terrorism, which is the greatest enemy of humanity, he added. The Prime Minister announced a 200 million dollars credit line for Angola to support its modernization of the defense forces. Relevantly, during the visit of President Loureno, several understanding memorandums were signed between India and Angola, covering areas such as traditional medicine, agriculture and cultural cooperation. Prime Minister Modi said that India would also share its expertise in digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building with Angola. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, in particular the global fight against terrorism. “India and Angola are current partners. We are pillars of the world South world, “said Prime Minister Modi, stressing that the two countries work together towards shared objectives. He also noted that their cooperation reflects the growing importance of South-South partnerships in world dialogues. During their meeting, the leaders addressed various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, pharmaceutical products and defense. PM Modi has assured that Angola D'Indas supports support in infrastructure development and capacity building. He recognized the role of Angolas in the maintenance of peace and stability in Africa and reiterated the support of the India for the strengthening of multilateral institutions. Prime Minister Modi has also expressed the need to increase the contacts of people to the person between India and Angola through educational and cultural programs, promoting long -term cooperation. The Prime Minister also said that India values ​​its partnership with the African Union, recognizing the central role that African nations play by promoting a balanced and inclusive world order. (Kno)





