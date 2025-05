The Democratic Party has today launched a new initiative aimed at pushing vulnerable Republicans to join the Democrats to oppose a budgetary bill of the Congress supported by Trump which should include cups in Medicaid.

The DNC plans to associate with the DCCC, the arm of the democratic campaign of the Chamber, to specifically target four republicans of the Chamber: Tom Barrett, R-Mich., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Mike Lawler, Rn.y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, r-pa., All in launch districts.

Bacon, Lawler and Fitzpatrick represent the only republican detained districts in the country that the former vice-president Kamala Harris won in the 2024 elections, according to the Center for Politics. Barretts Seat was previously held by senator Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., And is classified as a republican boost by the Cook political report.

The American people are furious with Trump's dangerous attacks and the Republicans against their health care and vulnerable republican representatives Barrett, Bacon, Lawler and Fitzpatrick will seal their political fate if they accompany Trump's disastrous budget, Ken Martin, the president of the DNC.

The Democrats plan to host Town style events in the districts of the legislators and to ask the voters to make their indignation known by calling and sending an email to the legislators.

The party said that it had already organized more than 100 events from the town hall at the national level in the last two months only, but this new effort will also encourage democratic voters to organize their own community events in order to galvanize its base. This will also help build a basic power for the critical elections still to come, added Martin.

The democratic initiative will be part of the parties' struggle to save the month of Medicaid action intended to put pressure on vulnerable Republicans to defend their voters.

The representative of Washington, Suzan Delbene, the president of the DCC, said that “the republicans of the house have lost the confidence of the American people and are on the right way to lose halfway due to their balance sheet of broken promises”.

Correction (May 2, 2025, 6:21 p.m. He): a previous version of this position has poorly identified the representative of the Suzan Delbene State represents at the Congress. It's Washington, not Alabama.

