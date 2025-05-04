At the Garrick Club, one of the most closely tailored members in Londons, an essential accessory is a free pass.

Hosting general managers, main lawyers and members of the big and good, those who are 60 years old show their new Oyster photocard of 60+ London, which gives them the right to free trips in the capital at any time except morning rush hour. A regular has apparently given bus visits to the West End. TwentySomethings working for national salary living in Covent's garden stores at the corner of the street, fighting rents and fugue inflation, do not benefit from this kind.

London residents get their free ticket to ride in the capital from the age of 60, several years before the age of the 66 -year -old state. is an extremely expensive advantage. During the last year, Transport for London (TFL) missed 125 million income from 60 to 65 years old. The cost should double at 180 million by 2027.

However, the generation that enjoys this advantage earns more, on average, and is much more likely to have their house, than those who obtain their career scale, who always pay the full price and subsidize their elders.

The free bus lets were, and most of the country are still fixed at the age that women reach retirement age. Until 2011, it was 60 for women and 65 for men.

However, state retirement age has increased: first to bring women online with men to 65, then further, to 66 today. He will increase to 67 by 2028.

Boris Johnson presented the 60+ pass in 2012 as mayor of London after having decided that the Londoners were waiting for their pass at 60, having been informed that they should wait, would rightly feel cheated. His successor at the Town Hall, Sir Sadiq Khan, accepted.

There have been a few adjustments: holders cannot now use the pass between 4:30 am and 9 a.m. Monday to Friday and must confirm their eligibility each year intended to prevent those who leave London after 60 years from keeping the advantage during their visit.

The sixties obtained free trips to other places, such as the Grand Manchester and Liverpool, but in most of England, it is always reserved for those who have reached the age of the 66-year pension.

And in London, the card allows you to travel not only on buses but also trains by London Overground, The Tube and Docklands Light Railway. About twenty living in the hospitals of Clapham Common or Dalston for young professionals would pay 171.70 per month for a zone 1-2 travel card. Even if they went and from work only during the hours outside the point, they would still consider a monthly travel bill of more than 100 before making any other trip.

During the pandemic, when the TFLS financing shortage was at its worst, it was reported that the mayor sought to eliminate the photocard six months at the same time. Khan said that a proposal had been envisaged but rejected after making funding available to protect the concession.

There are few signs of change of policy, with a consensus through the Town Hall far from opposing the program, the Conservatives want to make it more generous and rekindle free cutting -edge trips for more than 60 residents, but there is proof that it is more and more disturbed with the financial reality of the capital.

The cost of the concession is calculated as lower income. It went from 50 million in 2016 to 125 million this year. TFL has a daily surplus of 138 million days, but every penny lost against the concession is a concession which cannot be spent elsewhere on the network, for example for vital upgrading work.

Londons 60 to 65 years are on average. They are much more likely to have their house in relation to young age groups. Many will have a boom in Londons property in Londons and will be seated on properties whose value has largely exceeded the growth of wages and inflation, unlike the younger generations pressed by the increase in housing costs and the growth of stagnant wages.

Many of them are still in paid employment at around 60%, according to the own figures from TFLS. Nationally, people aged 60 to 64 earn an average of 42,000 per year, significantly above salaries for 20-24 year olds (24,000), 25-29 (32,600) and even 30-34 (39,600).

Many of this age group of 60 to 64 receive income from other sources, such as actions and actions or goods. This is probably particularly true in Londoners, who are much richer than those of the same age group living elsewhere.

Despite all this, the capital benefits from other transport advantages in the rest of the country: total transportation expenses in transport are just shy by 400 the head higher in London than elsewhere, and even those who pay to use buses do so at reduced prices compared to the rest of the country. Londoners can get two buses in less than an hour for 1.75; Unique trips elsewhere in the country are capped at 3 years old. While London has a transport network to compete with the largest world cities, many other cities have struggled against networks much less extensive than small metropolitan areas on the continent.

According to the Center for Cities's thinking group, all major British cities, with the exception of Glasgow, have more worse public transport accessibility than their European peers, which retains productivity growth. A academic born in Yorkshire now in the London School of Economics, Professor Peter Gill-Tiney, caused a sensation in 2019 when he said that he was perverse that London enjoyed a regulated public transport system with high levels of public and low prices, while the poorer and rural areas had deregulated, deprived and costly public transport. He says that the situation has worsened in some respects since then, with small -scale projects across the north of England victims of funding discounts.

Activists are starting to take note.

Maxwell Marlow, Director of Public Affairs at the Adam Smith Institute, said: Great Britain is hung on benefits, whether for work outside work or the elderly. Taxpayers who work now spend 150.7 billion a year in the ponzi retirement scheme and 23 billion in social care, and almost two fifths of NHS spending go to the over 65s. In addition to this, the state provides free television licenses and even additional bus and metro trips for the elderly. However, retirees are among the richest in society [with] Houses without mortgages have bought at a lower cost, generous pension pots and a lifestyle subsidized by taxpayers. THE [Office for National Statistics] Reminds us that the average retiree is nine times richer than the medium 30 -year -old man.

John Oconnell, Director General of Taxpayers Alliance, said: Getting universal benefits that already benefit Londoners wellheed is simply ridiculous. Concessions [should be] Concentrated on those who really need it.

While some over 60 years celebrate the advantage, others choose to reject it. Sir William Russell, the former mayor of London, who was 60 years old in April, said that he should not use it, although this is a nice birthday present.

Vincent Keaven, a senior lawyer for the city and also a former mayor, said that there was something democratic about the transport network available to young and old, but it seems generous that he starts at 60; There is certainly a case which should be given in parallel with the pension. He too has not yet decided to accept a pass when he qualifies this summer.

A TFL spokesperson said: we regularly examine our range of concessions to make sure they continue to take advantage of the Londoners, while remaining affordable for TFL to work. It is not planned to stop the 60+ Oyster Photocard.