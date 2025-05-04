Kremlin requests a clear response from Ukraine to Poutines Casefire offers





The Kremlin pressed Ukraine on Saturday for a clear response to the offer of Russian President Vladimir Poutines of three days ceasefire Next week, describing the current reaction as vague and historically inaccurate. Putin said a three-day ceasefire on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory and its allies over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. The Kremlin said that the 72 -hour ceasefire would take place on May 8, May 9 – when Putin welcomed international leaders in Moscow Red Square, including Chinese President Xi Jinping – and May 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seemed to exclude such a ceasefire earlier on Saturday, saying that he was not ready to register for a ceasefire that would last at least 30 days, an idea that Putin said that it takes a lot of work before becoming a reality. Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, taking into account the continuous war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the May 9 parade. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its comments were a threat, while Dmitry Medvedev, vice-president of the Russian Security Council, said that no one could guarantee that the Ukrainian capital of kyiv would survive to see Moscow on May 10 in the May 9. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov summoned a special calling conference after Zelenskyy's comments. He told journalists that the three -day Putin offer was a test to assess kyiv's desire to seek peaceful regulation to end the war. “The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities at the initiative of Russia to introduce a cease-fire is a test for the preparation of Ukraine for peace. And we will of course wait for the non -ambiguous but final statements and, above all, the actions aimed at defusing the conflict during the public holidays, “said Peskov. He accused the Ukrainian authorities of having married “neonazism”, an allegation that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected as false and not to consider that victory over Nazi Germany is important enough to mark properly. Peskov has also commented on media relationships that Ukrainian soldiers will participate in commemorations of the Second World War in Great Britain, qualifying the move of “sacrilege”. (With reuters entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/russia/kremlin-urges-clear-reply-from-ukraine-on-putins-ceasefire-proposal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos