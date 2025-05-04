Trump attracts the image of AI of himself like the Pope





New York President (AP), Donald Trump, has published an image generated by artificial intelligence of himself dressed in pope while Pope Francis's mourning continues and a few days before the conclave to elect his successor should begin. Trumps' action has pulled warming groups representing Catholic bishops in New York and among Italians.

The image, shared Friday evening on the social site of Trumps Truth and later republished by the White House on its official account X, raised the eyebrows on social networks and to the Vatican, which is still in the period of nine days of official mourning after the death of Francis on April 21. Catholic cardinals celebrated the daily masses on Wednesday and should open the conclave of his successor on Wednesday.

The death of a pope and the election of another is a question of greater solemnity for Catholics, for whom the pope is vicar of Christ on earth. This is all the more true in Italy, where the papacy is held in high esteem even by non -religious Italians.

The image featuring Trump in a white cassock and a pointed miter, or Hat Bishops, was the subject of several questions during the briefing of the Vaticans Daily Conclave on Saturday. Italian and Spanish reports deplored his bad taste and said he was offensive, since the official mourning period was still underway.

Pope Francis meets President Donald Trump, on the left, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. (AP photo / Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

Pope Francis meets President Donald Trump, on the left, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. (AP photo / Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

Learn more

Former leftist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the image was shameful. This is an image that offers believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the right -wing world enjoys clown, Renzi wrote on X. Meanwhile, the American economy risks the recession and the dollar loses value. Sovereigns do damage everywhere.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni refused to comment.

In the United States, the Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops of the State by working with the government, accused Trump of mockery.

There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President, they wrote. We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Don't make fun of us.

The Itals on the left La Repubblica also presented the image on its home page on Saturday with a comment accusing Trump of pathological megalomania.

Invited to respond to criticism, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was a firm champion for Catholics and religious freedom.

Jack Posobiec, an eminent far -right influencer and Trump Ally who recently participated in a Catholic prayer event in March at Trumps Florida Resort, also defended the president.

IM Catholic. We have all made jokes on the next pope selection all week. This is called a sense of humor, he wrote on X.

The episode comes after Trump joked last week on his interest in vacancy. I would like to be the pope. It would be my number one choice, said the married president to three times, who is not Catholic, told journalists.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, has stacked.

I was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next pope. It would really be a black horse candidate, but I would ask the Papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to keep an open mind on this possibility! Graham, RS.C., wrote on X. The first combination of the president of the Pope-US has many advantages. Look for white smoke. Trump MMXXVIII!

Vice-president JD Vance, who is Catholic and was one of the last foreign officials to meet Francis before the Pope's death, also joked on the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to become a Pope, suggesting that Rubio could add it to the long list of titles he has, including a national security advisor and an interim archivist.

Beyond himself for work, Trump also put in the mouth for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

I have no preference. I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be a place called New York which is very good. Seeing what's going on, he said.

Dolan, 75, is one of the 10 American cardinals who will vote in the conclave, but Trumps Pitch may have cost Dolan's support.

The reason why conclaves are held in secret, with cardinals sequestded for duration, is to prevent external secular powers from influencing their choice, as has happened in past centuries.

There is an old saying on the campaign for the Pope's work or to be excessively promoted, especially by foreigners: if you enter a conclave as a pope, you leave as a cardinal.

While Trump attended Francis Funeral, he and Vance clashed with the American bishops in general and Francis in particular on the position of the hard line of administrations on immigration and his efforts to expel mass migrants. Just before being hospitalized in February for pneumonia, Francis published a strong reprimand of mass deportation plans of administrations and justifying the theological justification.

More than 12 years as Pope, Francis tried to further redo the American Catholic hierarchy in his image, raising pastors who prioritize social justice and migration problems on the warriors of culture who were more favored by his more doctrinaire predecessors St. John Paul II and Benoît XVI. A new pope who is more conservative could reverse this effort.

Trump appointed his ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch, whose catholicvote.org aggressively covered the pre-contractual days in the Vatican. It was one of the main disseminators of English -speaking media in a report, categorically and officially denied by the Vatican, that Cardinal Pietro Parolin had a fear of health last week which required medical care.

Paroline was the Secretary of State under François and is considered a leading competitor like Pope. He is also the main architect of the Vaticans Policy China and his controversial 2018 agreement with Beijing on bishops – an agreement that was strongly criticized by the first Trump administration.

___ Winfield reported to Vatican City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-pope-francis-conclave-ai-image-bishops-9d88286886c350c4465f7c2afb7a5e41 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos