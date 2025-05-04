Sheinbaum says she rejected Trumps' offer to send us troops to Mexico | Soldiers





The Mexican president says that she told Donald Trump that Mexico will never accept the presence of the US military on our territory.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum says that she has rejected an offer from her American counterpart, Donald Trump, to send American troops to Mexico to help fight drug trafficking.

Speaking at a public event on Saturday, Sheinbaum said Trump asked him during an appeal how he could help fight organized crime and suggested sending American troops.

The Mexican chief said that she had refused, telling Trump, we will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory.

I told him, no, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable, our sovereignty is not for sale, “said Sheinbaum.

His comments come a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was putting pressure on Mexico to allow more in -depth American military involvement in the fight against drug cartels.

Citing anonymous people familiar with the issue, the media said that tension increased during an April 16 call between the two leaders while Trump was pushing to make the American armed forces play a leading role in the fight against Mexican drug gangs that produce and pass fentanyl in the United States.

Since his entry into office in January, Trump has repeatedly hit Mexico and USS other neighbors, Canada, about drug trafficking.

He accused the two countries of authorizing illegal drugs, including fentanyl, of circulating on their borders in the United States.

The Trumps administration has also linked its pressure to impose steep prices on Mexican and Canadian goods on the milking of fentanyl, among other factors.

On Saturday, Sheinbaum said that she had proposed to collaborate with the United States during her talks with Trump, in particular by a greater information sharing.

At the same time, the Mexican president said that she had urged Trump to stop the traffic of cross -border weapons that contributed to a wave of violence that killed more than 450,000 people in Mexico for almost two decades.

She added that Trump had made a prescription on Friday to make sure that everything you need is in place to prevent weapons from entering our country in the United States.

A spokesman for the United States Council for National Security Council told the Reuters news agency that Trump had been clear that Mexico should do more to fight these gangs and the cartels and that the United States is ready to help and extend the already close cooperation between our two countries.

The spokesperson added that Trump had worked closely with Sheinbaum to reach the most secure southwest border in history.

But dangerous foreign terrorist organizations continue to threaten our common security and the drug and crime they have spread threaten the American communities across the country, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to move forward with his plan to carry out the greatest operation of expulsion in the history of the United States, despite several legal challenges against his hard-on-line anti-immigration policies.

The US Defense Ministry said earlier this week that he had appointed a second section on the border with Mexico as a military zone to enforce immigration laws.

The new area is in the American state of Texas and is attached to the base of the army of Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Like the first area established last month in New Mexico, military staff is authorized to take care of migrants who cross the border irregularly until they are transferred to the civil authorities of the American department of internal security.

