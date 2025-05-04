4 Explanation of the TNI on the transfer of the child of Try Sutrisno only aged per day

Jakarta – Mutations of positions in the TNI body were under the spotlight after being revised even if it was only settled. One of the revised was the position of Pangkogabwilhan I who was canceled by Laksda Hersan, who was a former assistant to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The change in the position was contained in the decree of the TNI General AGUS SUB -SUBSIDEO KEP number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025. In total, there were 237 high -level TNI officers who were turned. One of the commanders -in -chief in the defense region (Pangkogabwilhan) Commander I. The department is taken over Letjen Kunto Arief WibowoWho was the son of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 1993-1998, try Sutrisno. Letjen Kunto Arief was turned to the position of Special Ksad staff. Scroll to continue with content The position which was initially adopted by Lieutenant-General Kunto was occupied by Laksda Hersan who was previously Pangkoarmada III. Laksan Hersan is a former assistant to the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “This transfer is part of the staff development system as well as the organizational needs to meet the challenges of tasks that continue to develop. It is to be hoped that high officers who exercise new positions can perform the mandate with complete dedication, loyalty and professionalism”.

Revised mutations Photo: Taufiq / Detikcom A day later, the TNI revised the mutation with a KEP / 554.A / IV / 2025 decree dated April 30, 2025. Alliance I Still run by Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibowo. In total, there were 7 TNI officers stations in the revision of the transfer. “So, in fact, a decree of Commander TNI was issued to the KEP / 554A / IV / 2025 number dated April 30, 2025. Which contained a change of KEP / 554 / IV / 2025 published before April 29. Many questions about the change of Lieutenant-General of TNI Kunto,” virtual. Kristomei did not explain the name of who were the high TNI officers who were not transferred. However, according to him, the starch was in a series of Kunto Wibowo Kunto Lieutenant. “So, because it is indeed in change in the series, there are several series of starch that must be moved, indeed the mechanism,” he said. “Now, after the publication of the KEP KEP 554 / IV / 2025 on April 29, 2025, it turns out that, according to the series of cars which were to change after the Pak Kunto path, some could not move at that time. It was therefore mentioned to correct or suspend the series and issued KEP 554A / IV / 2025 April with another series,” he continued. Kristomei said the Assembly was generally transmitted for the next 3 months. He said his party would provide more information before the next change session. “Thus, the hearing of the assembly generally transmits it for the next 3 months, so there is a series which is prepared which is indeed a retirement and must change. Later when it approaches the day, we will confirm who should be able to change,” he said.

The reasons for the mutation are revised Photo: Rizky Adha / Detikcom Brigadier Kapuspen Tni, General Kristomei Sianturi, Revealing the reasons for revising the change in a number of high-ranking TNI officers, including the son of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia in 1993-1998, try Sutrisno, Letjen Kunto Arief Wibodo. Kristomei said this revision had been made because a number of TNI officers were to accomplish the task they performed. “Thus, what I explained earlier is that in a series of mutations, there were several starchs that also had to change, because the series, if one could not change, then the other could not change,” said Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi. Kristomei said that the revision of this transfer had hosted positions in the series of the Kunto Lieutenant-General could not change. Because, according to him, the lieutenant-general Kunto had to fulfill his functions. “This change is only to welcome some in the series of the Pak lieutenant-general, Kunto, has not been able to change, because there are tasks that are still accomplished by them are faced with the development of the current situation,” he explained.

Denies the revision due to the Sutrisno et al trial requests Photo: Head of the Information Center (Kapuspen) Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi (Fawdi / Detikcom) TNI Kapuspen brigadier, General Sianturi, said the decree TNI Commander Agus Subuyingo Regarding the transfer of a number of TNI officers high according to organizational needs. Kristomei denied this transfer because there were requests for retired forums linked to the replacement proposal for vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “I explained that this mutation was linked to nothing outside the TNI organization, which was in accordance with proportionality and in accordance with the needs of the current organization,” said Kristomei. Kristomei said that TNI's retirement was not indicated with the active TNI. He pointed out that the revision of the TNI transfer, including the son of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, 1993-1998, try Sutrisno, Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibodo, was due to organizational needs. “Not linked to … He withdrew that the TNI is not linked to the current active TNI, the activity has not trained either” Oh, because of what Pak Kunto has changed “, no. It is indeed because there is a planning of staff organizations,” he said.

There is a “cart” cannot be moved Photo: Agung Pambudhy Brigadier Kapuspen Tni, General Kristomei Sianturi, denied the existence of political or other elements in the transfer of a number of high -level TNI officers. Kristomei stressed that the transfer was based on the interests of the organization. “Now, when it was published KEP 554 / IV / 2025, it is on the 29th, it turns out that in the series, there is a little, there is something that we cannot slip at the moment because it is faced with the functions and organizations which are faced with the development of the current situation,” said Kristomei in his declaration. “Thus, the car, or the series earlier, either suspended so that it was not replaced by another car which was seven starch officers in accordance with KEP 554A / IV / 2025, there was therefore no link with the others,” he continued. Kristomei reiterated that the revision of the transfer was not linked to other questions outside the TNI. He said that the revision was made in accordance with the highest session of the office and the grade (Wanjakti). “So, it is not said in other things,” oh, because such “. Because the name of the hearing of the assembly was decided by the post council, all the forces participated, and there are considerations for which this person must be replaced, why should she be offset, why not,” he said.





Page 2 of 5

(WNV / WNV)

Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here



