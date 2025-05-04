The chief of the navy meets the PM Modi while India is tightening.





New Delhi, May 3: In the middle of the climbing of tension between India and Pakistan following the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam which cost the lives of 26 people, most of them, the chief of admiral naval staff Dinesh K. Tripathi met on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The high -level meeting comes at a time when the government granted the armed forces the operational freedom to respond to the attack, widely considered to be orchestrated on the other side of the border. The meeting between Admiral Tripathi and Prime Minister Modi is considered in the context of the wider military and strategic deliberations of the government after the Pahalgam terrorist strike. Sources indicate that the discussions were probably revolving around maritime security, preparation for strength and coordinated responses to three services as part of the evolutionary security posture. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a key meeting with army, naval and Air Force chiefs, as well as the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In this high-level examination, the Prime Minister gave military leaders a clear mandate: the calendar, mode and targets of India's response will be decided by the armed forces themselves. Political leadership would have deleted all constraints, signaling a strong and calibrated countermeasure could be in progress. Meanwhile on Saturday, India has suspended the exchange of all types of mail and package with Pakistan through air and surface routes. The order was made by the Ministry of Posts, within the framework of the Ministry of Communications. This decision occurred just a few hours after India has imposed a complete ban on direct and indirect imports from Pakistan, prohibited from Pakistani ships to moor in Indian ports and prevented Indian ships from going to ports in Pakistan. The consecutive movements are the benefits of the terrorist attack on April 22 in the district of Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam, which cost the life of 26 civilians. The Indian government has cited the “cross -border links” for the attack and promised strict action against those responsible.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/100132/navy-chief-meets-pm-modi-as-india-tightens-noose-around-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos