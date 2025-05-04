Muslim Arbi: Prabowo uses politics in the circles of Gibran and Jokowi

President Prabowo Subuviyto would play a circular political strategy by attacking the political maneuvers of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his son, vice-president Gibran Rakabum Raka. Instead of attacking in advance, Prabowo would use indirect paths, using institutional force and managed public pressure.

The Muslim political observer Arbi said that President Prabowo was aware of the high level of acceptance of the public of Jokowi, as well as the existence of the loyalist network of the former president who was still solid in various lines, including at the level of the regional government, the army and the business world.

Prabowo will not directly attack Jokowi and Gibran. But using a circular path. There is the pressure from the elites who are not directly linked to him, but the management is clear: weakening Jokowi and Gibran, said Muslim at www.suaaranational.com, Saturday (3/5/2025).

One of the critical points which strengthened this allegation was the controversy of the elimination of the Lieutenant-General of TNI, Kunto Arief Wibowo, of the position of Pangkogabwilhan I. The withdrawal occurred shortly after the former vice-president Essaie Sutrisno, a senior military figure and a retired mass organization, calling for the dismissal against the vice-president against the vice-president Rakabuming.

However, the decision was canceled. The return of the Kunto lieutenant-general to his position gave a strong signal that there was a higher power which maintains the remaining military balance on the orbit of Prabowo, not Jokowi.

Here, the influence of Prabowo. If Kunto remains removed, it is Jokowi's victory. But the cancellation said that Prabowo was still in full control, added Muslim.

Muslims call this part of the balancing policy used by Prabowo to ensure that the strength of Jokowi and Gibran does not dominate strategic institutions.

Jokowi and Gibran's criticism has been strengthened in recent weeks. On social networks and public forums, the former issue of the allegedly Jokowi's false diploma was named. Not only that, the question of constitutional violations concerning the appointment of Gibran as a vice-president also broke out. The insistence of dismissal now comes from a number of retired civilians and circles.

Interestingly, these attacks did not come directly from the Circle of Prabowo support games. But the actors are known to have an informal relationship with a number of figures close to Prabowo. This strategy would be similar to “proxy attacks” or representative attacks.

It is Prabowo's new style policy. He learned from Jokowi, Megawati, and even the new order: stay in public, but hard behind the scenes, he said.

One of the elements that was also under the spotlight was the emergence of the term Gang Solo, namely the Loyalist Jokowi group which would have still actively affected many policies, both in the center and in the regions. They are considered a shadow force which controls various power distribution channels, ranging from the placement of the bureaucracy to the recommendation of national projects.

However, with the entry of Prabowo as president, this network began to be stripped. Lieutenant-General Kunto Case is an example. Some sources have said that there would be more changes in the bodies of TNIs, Polri and the ministries that had been the basis of Jokowi power.

The Cold War between the new palace (Prabowo) and the old palace (Jokowi) takes place. Not just a question of power, but on the future of dynastic policy, he explained.

The Post-Pemiili 2024 Indonesian power card does not necessarily present stability. Precisely the internal tension between the elected president and the former president who always has a strong influence is the main challenge.

Prabowo seems more prudent to face Jokowi and Gibran. By maintaining the reconciliative image in public, but plays structural power behind the scenes, Prabowo tries to weaken the domination of his opponent without provoking great resistance from people who always love Jokowi