



President Donald Trump's approval rating is underwater in each swing state, because his approval rating has also plunged nationally, new polling stations with registered voters.

Why it matters

The president's approval notes in the Swing States offer an early snapshot in the way in which the voters of the critical battlefields respond to his second mandate – and how his political force could start to crack.

With the middle of 2026 on the horizon, regional support changes could reshape campaign strategies, influence bales at the bottom and determine which states become essential.

What to know

Six states have become the main swing states in recent presidential elections: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All these states opted for former Democratic president Joe Biden in the 2020 elections, but went to Trump in the 2024 elections.

Most of these states – including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – were also won by Trump in the 2016 elections, before Biden returned them in 2020. Northern Caroline was also considered a key battlefield in recent presidential cycles, but Trump, however, in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Here is a more in -depth examination of what the survey shows in these critical states of the battlefield.

Arizona

A CIVIQS online monitoring survey shows that 49% of Arizona respondents disapprove of Trump, while 47% approve. Additional 4% said they did not disappear or disapprove of the president.

In the 2024 elections, Trump brought Arizona with 52.2% of the vote compared to 46.7% of the former vice-president of the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The CIVIQS online survey is updated regularly and has been taking place since January 20, 2025, the first day of Trump's second term. At the national level, it includes nearly 23,000 responses.

Georgia

In the southern state of Georgia, Trump's approval rating is even more underwater. CIVIQS data show that 51% in the state disapprove of the president and 45% approve – a margin of 6 negative points against Trump. An additional 4% said that they did not approve of neither disapprove of nor disapprove of.

Trump won Georgia with 50.7% of votes last year, compared to 48.5% of Harris.

Michigan

The president is 4 points under water in Michigan, with 50% of the disapproving state and 46%. 4% more michiganders approve or disapprove of.

Trump carried the state of the midwest 1.4% in 2024, winning 49.7% against 48.3% of Harris.

Nevada

Trump's approval rating in Nevada is 47% while its disapproval rating is 2 higher points, 49%. As with the states mentioned above, 4% of respondents approve of or disapprove of.

Trump overthrew Nevada in 2024, who was the first time that a republican presidential candidate won in the state in two decades. He obtained 50.6% of state votes, compared to 47.5% who went to his democratic opponent.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, Trump is underwater from 6 points, with 51% disapproving and 45% approval. Again, 4 percent do not approve or disapprove of.

The president won the state of Keystone with 50.4% of the vote in 2024 because his democratic rival received 48.7%.

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, 51% disapprove of Trump and 46% approve, a negative margin of 5%. 3% additional approves or disapprove of.

Trump carried the state of the midwest less than 1% in 2024. He won 49.6% of the votes and Harris won 48.7%.

President Donald Trump arrives from Air Force One to Tuscaloosa National Airport on May 1 in Alabama. President Donald Trump arrives from Air Force One to Tuscaloosa National Airport on May 1 in Alabama. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images What people say

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social last week: “The polls of false news are, like the news itself, false! We are fine, better than ever.”

The president of the room Mike Johnson, a republican of Louisiana, when he was asked him last week by CNN if he was worried about the notation of the approval of Trump: “No, I am not at all worried at all. I just had an excellent meeting with the president in the White House and he is in good Spirt [2026] … we play the offense. “”

Jack Dozier, the deputy director of Yale Yale Youth Poll in Newsweek this week: “The surveys now only assess Trump's first 100 days of non-consecutive administrations, so that any lasting potential damage has not yet been revealed. It is something that we will have better from Biden-Harris' administration, Biden approval notes, can only do it time”.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat in Connecticut, on X, formerly Twitter on Friday: “Let me explain to you why Donald Trump's approval notes are important. His catalysts and donors will have cold feet when they feel that the country turns against him. And that is proof that our activism and our demonstration work.”

What happens next?

The elections later this year in Virginia and New Jersey will be the first major in the way the voters feel under the direction of Trump. Analysts monitor the results to see if the Republicans or Democrats win.

Then, the mid-term elections of 2026 will be a major test for the two main parties, because the control of the room and the Senate will be to be won. Historically, the Party of the President in Office loses seats in mid-term, the Democrats aimed at capitalizing on this tendency to regain control of the congress.

Correction 5/3/25, 18:46 PM HE: This article has been updated with the right Wisconsin survey numbers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-approval-rating-underwater-every-swing-statepoll-2067663 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos