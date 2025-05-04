Erdogan issues a warning to the Cypriot unions on opposition to the Hijab North law

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published a warning to Turkish Cypriot Unions on their opposition to the power of the Nords to legalize the port of Hijabs in public schools on Saturday, telling them, saying, saying, You will find us against you.

No one can prevent you from doing your unionism. Make your unionism, we are used to it. Unionism has a long history in Türkiye. But the non -governmental organization should know how to act as non -governmental organizations. If you try to play with our daughters of the scarf in the TRNC, I am sorry, you will find us against youhe said.

His comments were made at Teknofest, Turkeys Aerospace and Technology Festival which takes place this weekend at Norths Airport (Tymbou). Teacher unions refused to participate in the event, despite the Northern Ministry of Education calling for all schoolchildren to attend on Friday.

It is natural that those who act as subcontractors for those who cannot tolerate the existence of Turkish Cypriots are disturbed by Teknofest. It is natural that the fascist mentality, which Seeking modernization not underway in science, technology, culture and art, but in dress codes and clothing prohibitionsA fear of this technological festival that we have here, he said.

He added that we will not give up the mind of Teknofest because a few marginal people could be disturbed.

Earlier, Turkish secondary school teachers in Cyprus (KTOEOS) explained his reasoning for the boycott of the event, stressing that teachers are not against science and progress, but against the power coalition and the Turkish government that organized the festival.

Let no one try to manipulate or divert the problem. Whoever wants to go to the Science Festival of those who want to impose political Islam on our daughtersShe said, referring to the new Hijab law.

Turkish Cypriots have in large numbers rejected the law of the hijab, going down the streets of Nicosia to thousands of three times since the law was promulgated, with many small demonstrations of this type which took place in the meantime.

The comments of Erdogans on Saturday are, according to reports, not the first time that he has expressed an opinion on what has been nicknamed by the media as the scarf crisis.

Turkish Journal Türkiye Last month, he spoke of the issue at a meeting of his central board of directors AK Party and that he hid the teachers.

It is impudence. We will visit the TRNC in the coming days. We will give the necessary messages there.If you do not go down hard on this lot, they do not know their limitsIt is quoted as.

Although the quotes cannot be verified, the Directorate of Presidential Communications of the turkey, which is generally proactive by refusing the quotes poorly attributed to Erdogan and other members of the Turkish government, has not disowned history.

Frustration in the face of the scarf crisis was tangible in Ankara, with Oktay Saral, one of the best advisers in Erdogans, havingtaken to Twitter forAttack the North Prime MinisterUNAL USTELabove his manipulation of the question.

Saral described Ustel as a Bosbakan, a piece on the word basbakan, which means the Prime Minister in Turkish, with Bos meaning empty and added, what shame, we could not save Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot.