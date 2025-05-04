



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations on Saturday to Anthony Albanian By obtaining a second consecutive term as Prime Minister of Australia, a political feat not achieved in more than two decades. The re -election of Albanese reports a strong term of voters, the first results suggesting an increased majority for his Labor government in the Australian Parliament.

Congratulations @Albo for your resounding victory and re -election as Prime Minister of Australia! This categorical mandate indicates the sustainable faith of the Australian people in your leadership, Prime Minister Modi published on X.

I can't wait to work together to further deepen the complete strategic partnership of India-Australia and advance our common vision of peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific, he added.

Meanwhile, the Albanians addressing supporters of Sydney, took a provocative and independent tone in his victory speech. The Australians have chosen to face global challenges in the Australian way, taking care of each other while building for the future, he said. We do not need to beg, borrow or copy apart elsewhere. We do not seek our inspiration abroad. We find it here in our values ​​and in our people.

Its center-left Labor Party seems to have increased his majority in the House of Representatives of 151 members, defying the historical trend of Australian governments losing seats to a second term. If it is confirmed, it would strengthen Albanian's capacity to adopt key legislation.

The rival conservative coalition, led by the chief of the Liberal party, Peter Dutton, conceded on Saturday. Dutton, who represented his headquarters for 24 years, also lost his own district. The Labor campaign had described him as aligned with former American president Donald Trump, the frozen Doge-Y Dutton and accusing the opposition of adopting a Trump style governance model.

The concerns of the cost of living dominated the campaign, the two major parties recognizing great economic distress. Foodbank Australia said 3.4 million households faced food insecurity last year, reflecting the depth of the crisis.

Energy and inflation were at the heart of political debates. Although the two parties take charge of net-zero emissions by 2050, they differ on how to get there. Dutton supported nuclear energy, arguing that this would lower electricity costs, while work has favored renewable energies and criticized the nuclear ambitions of oppositions as a threat to public services.

The election has also marked a generational change in the demography of voters, young Australians are now more numerous than baby boomers for the first time. The affordability of the accommodation appeared as a key problem for this cohort, the two parties engaging in support for new buyers on a tight real estate market.

Recent recent recent central banks at the benchmark rate now at 4.1% were considered a signal that financial pressures can ensure. Another rate drop is expected on May 20 in the middle of global economic uncertainty, including trade tensions linked to the Trump era prices.

Albanesses Win pave the way to a second more confident and more assertive term, both at the national level and on the world scene, including in the growing Australias partnership with India.

