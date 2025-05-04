Trump criticized after publishing the image of AI of himself as a pope





X / White House

US President Donald Trump sparked criticism from certain Catholics after publishing an image generated by AI as Pope.

The photo, shared by official accounts of the social media of the White House, comes while the Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died on April 21, and prepare to choose the next pontiff.

The New York Catholic Conference accused Trump of making fun of faith. The message arrives a few days after joking to journalists: “I would like to be a pope.”

Trump is not the first president of being accused of making fun of the Catholic faith. Former American president Joe Biden caused indignation a year ago when he made a sign of the cross during an access rally in Tampa, Florida.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni refused to answer questions about Trump's position during a briefing with journalists on Saturday. The Vatican is preparing to organize a conclave to choose the successor of Francis from Wednesday.

The image published by Trump Friday evening presents it with a white cassock and a pointed miter, traditionally carried by a bishop. He wears a large cross around his neck and has a raised finger, with a solemn facial expression.

The Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops in New York, went to X to criticize the image.

“There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President,” wrote the group.

“We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Do not make fun of us.”

Look: Trump jokingly saying he “would like to be pope”

The former Italian Prime Minister on the left, Matteo Renzi, also afflicted the post of Trump.

“This is an image that offers believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the right world loves the clown,” wrote Renzi in Italian on X.

But the White House rejected any suggestion that the Republican President made fun of the papacy.

“President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was an ardent champion for Catholics and religious freedom,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdrg8zkz8d0o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos