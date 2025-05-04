India blocks Pakistani celebrities on social networks





On Saturday, New Delhi has expanded the measures of the tit-for-tat against Islamabad, blocking access to the social media accounts of Pakistani players and cricket players, as well as extending commercial blocks and stopping postal services.

India reproaches Pakistan for supporting the deadliest attack of years against Civilians from the cashmere administered by the Indians on April 22, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the accusation and the two countries have since held shots through their de facto disputed border in cashmere.

The Pakistan army said that it had made a “training launch” of a surface to surface surface missile weapon system on Saturday, increasing tensions more.

On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Communications published a statement saying that it had “decided to suspend the exchange of all the categories of incoming mail and Pakistan parcels through the air and surface routes”.

The rivals of the Arch had already expelled citizens and closed the main border crossing, and prohibited the aircraft of the other airspace.

The Indian media on Saturday, citing an order from the General Directorate of Shipping (DGS), said that Pakistani ships are prohibited from any Indian port – and that Indian ships are prohibited from Pakistan.

This decision, however, is considered to be largely symbolic, because regular diplomatic thrusts between neighbors over the decades have prevented close economic ties.

But cultural ties remain much stronger; The nations were only divided by the colonial creation of 1947 to the violent end of British domination, separating the subcontinent in Hindu-Majure India and in Pakistan with a Muslim majority.

On social networks, India prohibited more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels on April 28 to have pretended to have pretended the “provocative” content, including the Pakistani media.

On Saturday, other restrictions blocked access in India to the Instagram account of the former Pakistani minister and captain of Imran Khan cricket.

The regulars of the film by Bollywood Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam were also prohibited, as well as a wide range of cricket players – including star strikers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and retired players Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram.

The Instagram account of the Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was also not accessible to Indian users, reflecting the wide range of distribution beyond simple cricket.

Users in India trying to access these accounts are displayed a message indicating that they are not available due to compliance with a legal request.

Sai-Pjm / Stud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/india-blocks-pakistani-celebrities-social-124551437.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos