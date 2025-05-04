When employees of the Jakarta provincial government must take public transport

Last Wednesday (30/4), all employees of the provincial government of Dki Jakarta left and returned from the Public Transport Bureau. It is a new habit that is necessary to pass Instruction of Governor number 6 of 2025 Regarding the use of public transport on Wednesday for employees of the provincial government of DKI Jakarta.

Not only when you go and return from the office, employees of the provincial government of Dki Jakarta are also required to use public transport during the exercise of official tasks. Employees of the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta are also required to take selfies in public transport to ensure that the implementation is running.

However, there are exceptions for employees with certain conditions, such as illness, pregnancy, disability or service in the field with special mobility needs.

Widodo, an employee of one of West Jakarta's sub-statements, said he supported politics. The reason, to reduce the level of congestion and air pollution in Jakarta.

“And of course, maximizing public transport that has been provided by the government,” said Widodo Alinea.idFriday (2/5).

Even so, he admitted, there were still challenges on the ground. Especially on the effectiveness of time and comfort of public transport.

“For modes such as KRL (Electric Railroad Trains), LRT (Raya Lintas Integrated) and MRT (Moda Raya) have not yet reached the whole region,” said Widodo.

“While the Transjakarta and Angkot buses despite their area of ​​reach, are still not effective in terms of time. In particular during peak hours, the conditions met are always an obstacle.”

Can it overcome traffic jams?

Meanwhile, the Vice-President of the Empowerment and Development of the Region of the Indonesian Transport Community (MTI), Djoko Setijowarno, said that the Civil apparatus of the State of Dki Jakarta (ASN) using public transport was not the first time. This was done when Jakarta was led by Joko Widodo in 2012.

“At that time, Friday was chosen as a compulsory day for ASN using public transport, but he did not continue,” said Djoko in a written declaration received Alinea.idFriday (2/5).

Djoko noted that TLR passengers on Wednesday (30/4) reached the greatest number, namely 104,453 people, as an obligation to employees of the provincial government of DKI Jakarta using public transport.

The decision of the provincial government of Dki Jakarta under Governor Pramono Anung was considered positive by Djoko. Because, in accordance with the strategy push and pull which are commonly applied in the big cities of the world.

Strategy push is to limit the use of private vehicles, while to pull is to increase the attraction of public transport. The objective is to encourage people to move from the use of private vehicles to public transport.

However, the rate of Djoko, this policy did not have a significant impact on congestion in Jakarta. Because those who are active in Jakarta are not only ASN in the provincial government of Dki Jakarta. There are ASN ministries and central government institutions which are more than ASN of the provincial government of Dki Jakarta.

“If it is implemented in a coherent and extended manner to the ministries and ASN institutions, it will be a new cultural trigger,” said Djoko.

Overcoming congestion in Jakarta, he said, it could not only be the provincial government of Dki Jakarta who worked alone. However, he needs support from the central government.

“There is still a central government policy that can be applied in the city of Jakarta to help reduce congestion and reduce air pollution,” said Djoko.

According to Djoko, if the provincial government of Dki Jakarta establishes regional regulations, this policy can continue forever. Although modified by governors. If this has done in a coherent way, Djoko has continued, it is not impossible that this policy will be imitated in many regions which already have public transport services.

“Currently, 29 local governments have organized public transport programs for purchasing services with the APBD,” said Djoko.

Apart from that, there are obstacles in this policy. Currently, said Djoko, the coverage of public transport services in the city of Jakarta reached 90%. An indicator, each time he leaves accommodation, less than 500 meters, can find public transport.

“This does not matter for ASN who live in the city of Jakarta. However, not a few who live outside the city of Jakarta will experience obstacles because the improvement of public transport services is not semative in Jakarta,” Djoko said.

Consequently, he encouraged the expansion of the Transjabodetabek services to welcome the ASN who live outside Jakarta.

“With the expansion of the Transjabodetabek services to the jakarta support areas, this will greatly help political efforts to organize Jakarta transport,” said Djoko.