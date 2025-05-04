May 3, 2025: Donald Trump Presidency News





American actions increased yesterday and the S&P 500 has marked its longest victory sequence since 2004 to finish the week.

The DOW closed 564 points higher, or 1.39%. The wider S&P 500 increased by 1.47% and the Nasdaq composite heavy in technology won 1.51%. The Dow and the S&P 500 displayed their ninth consecutive daily gain.

Here are two key factors that can help explain market optimism:

China signals the opening up to commercial negotiations: actions have regularly joined in recent days while President Donald Trump has softened his tone on the American-Chinese trade war and the White House officials have teased potential trade agreements with other countries, including India.

For its part, China said yesterday that it currently assessed the United States proposals to start commercial talks, in a subtle change that could open the door to negotiations. And the actions extended their gains after a report by the Wall Street Journal that Beijing plans to respond to American concerns concerning its role in international fentanyl trade.

Uncertainty still surrounds the trade policy of the cervical boost, and investors will be attentive to any potential development or delay in commercial progress during the 90 -day break on its reciprocal prices on countries other than China.

Better than expected employment report: the stock market rally also received an increase in data from the Labor Department which showed that the economy added 177,000 jobs in April, exceeding expectations of around 135,000 jobs.

The markets pushed a sigh of relief this morning when the data on jobs improved as expected, said yesterday Chris Zaccarelli, director of investments at Northlight Asset Management. While fears of recession still simmer on the rear burner, the dynamics of the purchase can continue at least until the price break is exhausted.

