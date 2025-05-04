Trkiye among the top 3 of the world in UAV technology, explains President Erdogan

Türkiye among the best 3 in the world in UAV technology, explains President Erdogan

TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Trkiye is now classified as the first three countries in unmanned air vehicle technology (UAV) during a speech during the Teknofest award ceremony in Lefkosa on Saturday.

He emphasized that trkiye Would continuing advancing in this field with the same determination and enthusiasm, Highlighting Key Achievements in the Defense Aviation Sector, Including the Kaan National Combat Aircraft, Bayraktar Kizilelma Unmanned Fighter Jet, Anka-3 Unmanned Combat Aircraft, Hurjet Advanced Jet Trainer and Light Attack Aircraft, Hurkus New-Generation Basic Trainer, and the Atak-2 Helicopter of heavy class attack. He also noted that the TCG Anadolu Amphibious Amphibious Assault Ship proudly represents the naval capacities of Trkiyes.

Stressing the wider vision, Erdogan said that Trkiye draws the strength of his youth and confidence in the technologies they produce. He described the plans for a stronger Trkiye and a more prosperous Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), declaring that we are launching the foundations of the future today. We are with you in education, technology and sports. He added that the construction of new schools and the modernization of existing installations aimed to improve the resilience of earthquakes.

Erdogan has also expressed his long -term confidence in the future of the regions, noting, with Teknofest youth, the projects that go up through the TRNC and our strategic initiatives, we will continue to stay here for centuries to come.

The first event in technology, aviation and Trkiye space, Teknofest, had its latest edition in the TRNC and attracted thousands of people to Lefkosa, welcoming around 62,000 visitors on the first day of the four -day event. On the second day of the festival, the native Turkish air vehicles Soloturk, Hurkus, the steel wings of the gendarmerie, Bayraktar TB2 and the T-129 helicopter made air screens. The shows will continue until Sunday.

Turkish nation is the host of the Cyprus lands

Reaffirming close ties with the TRNC, said Erdogan, we, like the Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriots, are the hosts of these lands. Those who do not know it should know, and those who have not heard of should hear.

The president of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar, echoed the feelings of Erdogans, praising the achievements of Trkiyes in the national defense industry. The institutions behind the recent successes of Trkiyes in the defense sector are monuments of pride for all Turkish people, he said.

