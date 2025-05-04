Trump publishes an image generated by AI-Lui Even as a Pope





Only a few days before the Papal Conclave began to start a new leader of the Catholic Church, President Donald Trump published an image generated by AI-even as a Pope.

Trump went to his social media platform, Truth Social, late Friday May 2, to share an image of himself in traditional papal clothes. The official account of the White House social media then republished the image on X.

The image collected a mixed response, with a critic saying that he was “rather offensive for Catholics”. Michael Steele, a former president of the National Republican Committee, was one of those who criticize the publication of the image, referring to Trump as “insert and incapable”.

Since the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, the Catholic community with the rest of the world has been impatiently waiting to see who will succeed him. This decision will be made during the Papal Conclave, which should start on May 7.

Trump then more seriously suggested the New York Cardinal, Timothy Dolan, the New York archbishop, as a candidate to be the next pope. Dolan was considered trumps preferred the cardinal and delivered traditional prayers during his two inaugurations.

I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be outside a place called New York which is very good, said Trump.

On May 1, Trump signed a decree establishing the Religious Freedom Commission and appointed Cardinal Dolan as one of the people who serve as a member.

The president attended the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday April 26, but the two had in particular a complicated relationship, because the head of the Catholic Church was not in disagreement with the efforts of mass deportation, affirming that the practice damages the dignity of many men and women and whole families.

Pope Francis also referred in particular to Trumps' efforts in the first quarter to build a wall on the southern border between the United States and Mexico as a non-Christian.

