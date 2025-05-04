



Johor Baru, on May 3, ten minor foreign girls were saved from a sex trafficking union operating behind a spa and massage living room here during a raid in the immigration department yesterday. Director General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that the operation was launched following public complaints and information collected by the anti-traying division of people and the fight against money laundering (Atipsom and Amla) in Putrajaya. Up to 71 people were detained, including seven local men who are captains, and 10 minor women have saved, he said in a statement published on the official Facebook account of the departments. He added that more than 128,000 RM in cash had been seized during the raid. A scribble behind a spa and a massage fair in Johor Baru led immigration agents to women and children offered by a sex trafficking ring to local and foreign customers. Imigrous Facebook / Jabatan Photo Malaysia Separately, the New Strait Times Reports on the incident revealed that the 10 minor girls were six Vietnamese and four Indonesians, based on national directives on human trafficking indicators. Their age has not been disclosed. These victims would have been misleading with false job offers, refused wages, that their passports were held and were forced to provide sexual services, Zakaria was also cited by saying to a press conference. According to the New Strait Times53 other women from Vietnam and Indonesia, between 18 and 40 years old, were also found in the hidden premises and suspected of being involved in the prostitution ring. Some women were deemed entertaining local and foreign customers during the RAID, while others were discovered hiding in a hidden room integrated into the premises, which was used to escape the detection, said Zakaria. A spa and massage show in Johor Baru hid a sex trafficking company offering minor girls to local and foreign men. Imigrous Facebook / Jabatan Photo Malaysia He added that the sex trafficking ring would promote its services to select customers via WeChat and WhatsApp, invoicing between 200 RM and 300 RM per hour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2025/05/03/just-rm300-an-hour-immigration-officers-rescue-10-girls-from-sex-traffickers-in-jb-over-50-other-women-from-vietnam-indonesia-also-found/175472

