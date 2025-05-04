What to know of Kentucky Derby in the Trump era





Update (May 3, 2025, 7:20 p.m. He): sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, upsetting favorite journalism.

Many news programs, including the one I write and produce, often intervene historians, teachers and authors who can skillfully establish parallels between the past and the present, to help contextualize a particular moment or experience. In the implacable information cycles of recent years, it is useful to orient you in the cultural discord of the 1960s, the Spanish flu, in the calamitory policy of Nixons or even in Kentucky Derby, which celebrates its 151st year on Saturday.

This year, the race for roses, because Kentucky Derby is affectionately called, thousands of spectators from across the country will meet on well -maintained lawns in Churchill Downs and align with Paris windows to launch their money behind journalism, the color foal of the bay favored to win. Or maybe they will try their luck on a Paris application, praying to the gods of the game for Sandman or Neoequos or another Pouliment or Singer with worse dimensions and a higher payment. Women in wide -sides hats and men wearing bright colors will drink in cups of silver mint julep and an open bottle after a widow's bottle click. He will probably become messy in the inner field, as he often does. The event has been like that for 151 years, and it will be like that for 151 more, for better or for worse.

It is perfectly logical that Donald Trump sold $ 75,000 to a Maga, again! Fund collection event in the derby in 2022.

It perfectly corresponds to the Trumps now presidents and ethics.

It was already like that in 1970, when the Kentucky Derby was not particularly special or notable for any reason, except that Hunter S. Thompson was there. Thompson, credited with the pioneer of the subjective and literary writing style of the so-called new journalism and which is best known for fear and hate in Las Vegas, wrote an article on Kentucky Derby that year. Published in Scanlans Monthly, Kentucky Derby is decadent and depraved is a salient metaphor for Nixons America. It also reads as a parallel between the past and the present.

The article examined the culture of moral decline that Thompson thought that Nixon caused to proliferate. Today, the effect is different. The Trump administration was manifest in its desire to rewrite American history and, in turn, American culture. At the end of March, Trump signed a prescription that claimed to restore American identity and history. Aimed at the Smithsonian Institution, the order argued that our inherited nations unprecedented to advance freedom, individual rights and human happiness are rebuilt as intrinsically racist, sexist, oppressive or otherwise imperfectly imperfect. And its operation. Conservative ideology is safer now, with lawful protection. In many American spaces, it is even preferred; In classrooms in certain states, the assets have demystified the theories of the electoral conspiracy could soon be taught, according to reports. Trump policy and administration were largely absent from very progressive Oscars.

But unlike the recordings of the historic figures of Jackie Robinson at Harriet Tubman, the Kentucky Derby, at least according to the standards of the Trump administrations, does not need any rewriting. The outfits, the party and the ceremonial disagree, and have always disagreed, with the realities of the event. The story, as I see, wrote Thompson, from Louisville, is mainly in the vicious mentality of the Southern Bourbon Horse-S-which surrounds the derby only in the derby itself.

Kentucky Derby is notoriously, often prohibitive, expensive. A general admission ticket starts at $ 366, but if you do the derby well, you don't walk in Churchill Downs in general admission; You are in a box, which starts at $ 1,765. It is a high price when more Americans face an economic uncertainty within the framework of the difficult price plan. The clubhouse seats have an important social cachet. With politicians, the Belle Society and Local Business Captains, each half-crazy dingbat who has already had claims for anything at less than 500 miles from Louisville, will show up there to strut and slap a lot of back and make himself generally obvious, wrote Thompson in his room.

The game, as central derby as the horses themselves, is a crisis in its own right in America, where it is increasingly permeating the general public sports area. According to NBC News, $ 210.7 million was bet on the race last year, compared to $ 188 million the previous year. It is not easy either to make a lot of money on a horse. The favorite has won the race just under 35% of the time since 1908 (40 times) and not once in the past five years, according to NBC News Reporting.

Towards the end of the Thompsons room, he describes what it is in the inner field: total chaos, no way to see the race, not even the track that nobody cares. This also sounds true today. The race is organized by thoroughbreds of 3 years exclusively, the young hells and the foals which die of horrible and tortuous deaths all the time. According to Peta, at least 15 horses died in deaths linked to the track last year, but the Watchdog Horseracing Tware website estimates that this number of almost 100 per year. Last week, a competitor of Kentucky Derby, Valley of Fire, fractured the two legs before during morning training and had to be euthanized.

In Trumps, the second mandate, culture is already reworked by those who aspire to an America which has been a long time, or perhaps never really. The Kentucky Derby has already mythized this, a story that tells itself well before Trump took up his duties the second time. Hunter S. Thompson saw it in 1970: the decadent and the depraved. Then it was a warning of a culture of excess, corruption and moral decline. Today, his cultural doctrine.

