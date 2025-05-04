The PTI stages protest outside the ECP Office





TEHREEK-E-INSAF (PTI) activists demonstrate the demonstration of the Liberation of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan Office Office of the Electoral Commission in Peshawar on May 2, 2025.

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a demonstration outside the Pakistan Electoral Commission (ECP) on Friday to require the implementation of the Verdict of the Supreme Court concerning the reserved seats and the restoration of the stolen mandate.

The provincial leadership of PTIS, notably the provincial president Junaid Akbar, the secretary general Ali Asghar, the president of the Peshawar region, Muhammad atif Khan, the provincial ministers, the AMPs and a large group of workers and the activists of the Student Federation of Insaf (ISF) participated in the protest rally.

The crowd chanted slogans demanding the immediate release of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and the restoration of what they described as the stolen mandate of February 8.

In a speech to the crowd, Junaid Akbar stressed that the institutions derive their strength from the people and must respect the public mandate. If there is no confidence between the people and the institutions, national integrity will be compromised, he warned. He warned that the ignorance of the people could lead to increasing insulation for institutions. We have always supported our institutions, but the growing disconnections between them and people are alarming, added Junaid Akbar.

The president of the PTI also underlined the preparation for the parties to mobilize in support of Imran Khan.

We are going to walk to Adiala Prison or D-Chowk at her next call. Our peaceful workers have been unjustly qualified as terrorists, but this land belongs to us, we understand it better than anyone, he added.

Atif Khan addressed the rally, revealing that the leaders of the PTI were offered ministries and vehicles before the elections to abandon their cause, the offers they have rejected in favor of remaining faithful to their principles. Despite the political persecution, our commitment remains unshakable, said Atif Khan.

He also criticized the use of states against citizens, wondering why the weapons bought for national defense were now shot by peaceful demonstrators. When we bought weapons to defend the nation, the whole country was united. Now, these same weapons are pointed at us, has pointed out to the Khan.

Ali Zaman Advocate accused the ECP of partisanry, saying that this commission acts as a tool for the interests of Shehbaz Sharifs. On February 8, this body stole Imran Khan with its mandate.

The demonstrators condemned the ECP for its non-compliance with the court's decision on the reserved seats, the delay in the resolution of the affairs of the PTIS electoral court and the refusal of the elections in the Senate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Slogans such as the liberation of Imran Khan, refer the mandate of the peoples and respect for form 45 have been heard throughout the demonstration.

The demonstration ended with the leaders of the PTI reaffirming their commitment to the peaceful resistance until the electoral justice is signified, the political space is restored and their imprisoned leader is released.

