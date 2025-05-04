Erdogan arrived at Cyprus News from Fakti.bg – World





Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived during an official visit to the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC), recognized only by Ankara, reports the Anadolu agency, reports BTA. During his visit, Erdogan should inaugurate a new government construction complex symbolizing Turkey's support for the government institutions of the TRNC. The Turkish Head of State is accompanied by a High-Ranking Delegation on the Visit, Including Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Ashken Bak, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Ruling Justice and Development Party Spokesman Ömer çelik, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Advisor in foreign policy and security Akif çaatay Klç.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey has launched a military intervention on the island in response to a Greek coup to annex the country in Greece. The result was the creation of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 soldiers there. The Republic of Cyprus became a member of the European Union in 2004, but the advantages of membership only apply to the southern part of the island, inhabited by Greek Cypriots.

