Lieutenant Mutation Kunto Arief Cancel, observe: Prabowo shows the real president
Jakarta, kompas.com – Observe political communication University of ESA Unggul Jamiluddin Ritonga Rate, the cancellation of changes Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo shows the president's attitude PRABOWO SUBIANTO This prabowo is the real president.
Jamiluddin suspected that Prabowo did not want the lieutenant-general Kunto to be transferred from the position of commander-in-chief of the TNI (Pangkogabwilhan) I so that the TNI finally decided to cancel the transfer.
“Politically, the president does not seem to want to change. The president still wants Kunto Arief to remain in his position,” said Jamiluddin Kompas.comSaturday (3/5/2025).
“This is certainly a relief, because Prabowo has shown as real president. Attitudes and firmness like this are what people want Prabowo,” he continued.
Read also: Lieutenant Mutation Kunto Cancel, MP: TNI is easily influenced by politics
Jamiluddin did not deny that the transfer led by the TNI against Kunto was political flavored because it occurred shortly after the emergence of the TNI-Polri retirement declaration which demanded the indictment of the vice-president Gibran Rakabum Rakabum.
One of the figures of the forum was Kunto's father, namely the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Try Sutrisno.
Meanwhile, the officer prepared to replace Kunto was Admiral Muda Hersam who had been the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the father of Gibran Rakabuming.
“Almost the time of the political event with the publication of the replacement of Kunto Aref's position to strengthen the speculation of the decision was very political,” said Jamiluddin.
Read also: TNI claims that there is no political factor behind the corridors of 7 starch mutations
“It gave birth to Jokowi's speculation is still strong in the TNI,” he continued.
He also held the opinion, the political factor also made the change finally canceled.
Jamiluddin suspected that Prabowo did not bless Kunto Arief's mutation so that the TNI has canceled the transfer.
“It may be that Prabowo has asked Commander TNI directly so that Kunto Arief's position is returned,” he said.
Previously, the TNI has announced that the transfer of 237 skills Pat TNI of seven dismissal officers (PAS) was announced by the decree of the TNI KEP / 554 / IV / 2025 commander number of April 29, 2025, one of the officers who was transferred was Kunto.
However, the next day, the TNI canceled the transfer of 7 people TNI Pati, including Kunto, through the decree of the TNI KEP commander / 554.A / IV / 2025 of April 30, 2025.
The chief of the brigadier of the TNI Information Center, General Sianturi, said that the cancellation was purely due to organizational considerations and operational needs on the ground, in particular because a certain number of officers planned to change were still necessary in their current position.
Read also: Why does the TNI suddenly cancel the mutations of Putra by Try Sutrisno?
“Due to consideration, there is starch in the series that cannot change, confronted with tasks that still need high officers. It is therefore not linked to other things,” Kristomei said on Friday (2/5/2025).
Kristomei denied speculations according to which the cancellation of changes was caused by political factors, in particular the participation of Sutrisno in the retirement forum which encouraged the indictment of Gibran.
“This change is not linked to anything outside of the TNI organization. This is therefore in accordance with professionalism, proportionality, and is indeed the organization at the moment,” said Kristomei.
“Not linked for example, Oh yesterday was his parents Mr. Kunto, no, there was no link,” he continued.
