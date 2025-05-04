Donald Trump on if we will start a recession: “anything can happen”





(The hill) President Trump has evaluated if the United States enters a recession, saying during an interview that anything can happen, but the economic state of the countries has argued that the country will go well in the long term.

Trump, during an interview with NBCS meets the press which will be broadcast on Sunday, first rejected the concerns concerning the nation entering a recession.

Remember that. Listen, yes, everything is fine. What we are. I said, it's a transition period. I think I was going to do fantastically, Kristen Welker told Trump on Friday.

He then responded in the negative when asked Welker if he is concerned about an economic recession.

When Welker then asked if it could take place, Trump said everything could happen, but I think I have the greatest economy in the history of our country.

With Trumps prices looming on the global economy, the American gross domestic product (GDP) decreased during the first quarter of 2025 by 0.3%. Some of the largest titans and analysts of Wall Street have warned that the country could head towards a recession due to the scanning of the presidents, the commercial policies,

Well, you know, you say, some people of Wall Street say well, I tell you something else. Some people from Wall Street say it was going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don't you talk about them? Trump asked Welker during the interview.

Trump has pinned the volatility of the stock market to former president Biden and denied that turbulence follows due to the prices.

This is the Bidens stock market, not prevailing on. I did not take over before January 20. The prices will start to launch soon and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of the overhang of Biden, wrote Trump on Wednesday.

Trump first upset the commercial alignment of the worlds by first imposing prices on the largest business partners in USS, Mexico, Canada and China. He then imposed large reciprocal rates on dozens of countries.

He interrupted the radical prices of most countries for 90 days to give room for negotiations, but maintained a 10% flat import tax. Trump also degenerated the trade war with China, in 145% hiking on all the goods from the second world economy.

