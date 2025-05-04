Keir Starmer: “The whole of Great Britain should unite to honor the heroes of the Second World War on the day of the Ve”

The Prime Minister prepared the field for a week of celebrations commemorating the end of the Second World War, King Charles, the veterans and hundreds of soldiers who should participate

(Picture: Pennsylvania ))

The whole of Great Britain should meet tomorrow to honor both the heroes of the Second World War and those who serve the army today, says Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister prepared the field for four days of Ve Day celebrations, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict in Europe on May 8 – and urged the nation to find itself behind them.

King Charles will launch the events tomorrow when there is a flypast and a military parade in the capital.

The actor Timothy Spall will return to his role as Winston Churchill – which he played in the film The King's Speech – To read some of the famous PM lyrics in wartime.

And through the United Kingdom, people will have fun during street parties, reconstructing the jubilant scenes that hosted the news war finished on May 8, 1945.

King Charles will conduct tributes (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Writing for us today, the Prime Minister praised the sacrifices made by our young and old military heroes and has sworn: “We will all show how proud and grateful we are.”

Mr. Starmer will also organize a Downing street party for our precious veterans and modern military heroes.

He said: “I will be … welcoming the courageous soldiers and women who wear our colors at home and abroad. Of course, as special guests, we will welcome some of the heroes of 1945.”

Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster

The secretary of culture Lisa Nandy said: 80 years ago, millions of people celebrated the end of the Second World War in Europe. This week, we will recreate this moment through cities and cities, in our homes, in pubs and in our streets.

We have to do our best to make sure that the stories and memories of this period in our history are not forgotten. We must not forget the difficulties, the heroic and the millions that have lost their lives.

We are here because of the sacrifices they have made and the horrors they have endured. This week, I urge the nation to meet and send a powerful message: we will remember it.

“ A chance to applaud the generation at the heart of the lion who defeated the Nazi evil ''

By Keir Starmer, Prime Minister

The bruant will increase. Like ninety years ago.

The tags will light all the corners of these islands. Like ninety years ago.

People will come to the street, raise their glasses and thank the bravery of our armed forces. Like ninety years ago.

Then, as we did eighty years ago, we can celebrate together as a nation.

It will be a moment to remember. A chance to applaud the generation at the heart of the lion who defeated Nazi evil.

But also an opportunity to honor those who follow their traces and serve in our strengths today.

Because just like the heroes Ve Day, they sacrifice themselves so much to ensure the security of our country.

I think of the submarine I met in Faslane, who told me how 200 days at sea meant for his family. Birthdays, weddings and missing birthdays.

Do not be there on the photographs of the family. However, always determined to do your part to protect us all.

This week, in the communities of Great Britain, we will all show how proud and grateful we are for this dedication.

I will celebrate by welcoming courageous men and women who wear our colors in the country and abroad. Of course, as special guests, we will host some of the heroes of 1945.

Because this is what is so special in times like this. They bring us together. 80 years ago, as a young princess, even the late Queen Elizabeth II took the streets to celebrate.

Going unnoticed in the crowd, she spoke of being swept away by a wave of happiness and relief.

This week, we have to take the same opportunity to unite and thank those who serve our country. Because without them, the freedom and joy of this week celebrations may never have arrived.