Approval assessment of President Donald Trump: see the latest polls

President Donald Trump has been in office for more than 100 days. Despite the number of things he has done, his presidential approval rating reached historic stockings.

The recent survey shows that Trump, who has an approval rating that hovers around the 40%stocking mark, has a score lower than any other second term president in recent decades. According to Trump himself, the only other president to raise such derisory approval notes is Trump himself, during his first mandate, when his favorability in April 2017 fell to 41%, according to Gallup Data.

Here is what you need to know about Trump's approval rating, including how they are decided and how Trump's notes compare to his first mandate and his former presidents.

What is Donald Trump's approval rating?

Here are the latest approval notes published on Trump's administration:

Rasmussen Reportspoll of May 2 has shown an approval of 50% and an disapproval of 49% of Trump. Economists say that 41% of people have a favorable opinion on Trump and 54% of him, according to the last update of April 29. The Emerson college recently published a survey showing that 45% of Americans approved and 45% disapprove of Trump. The study was conducted from April 25 to 28. The Areuters / Ipsos Pollfrom said that on April 27, 41% of those questioned gave it a favorable approval and 53% rating gave an unfavorable note. An NPR / PBS / Marist survey shows that 42% of Americans approve and 53% of Trump's performance. The study was conducted from April 21 to 23.

How is Trump's approval comparison compared to his 1st mandate?

Trump obtained a final approval rating of 34% when he left office in 2021. The average service of his first mandate was on average 41%.

How does Trump's approval rating compare with previous presidents? Joe Biden -40% Donald Trump (First Mandate) -34% Barack Obama- 59% George W. Bush -34% Bill Clinton -66% George HW Bush -56% Ronald Reagan -63% Jimmy Carter- 34% Gerald Ford -53% Richard Nixon -24% Areproval?

The GALLUP data agency notes that these approval ratings are a “simple, but very powerful measure which has played a key role in politics for over 70 years”.

An approval rating of the presidents reflects the percentage of Americans interviewed who approve of the performance of the presidents. Everything can have an impact on the rating of a president, such as the legislation adopted, the actions and the elections.

According to Teabc News, an approval rating represents not only how the administration is for the general public, but could determine the result of a next election for a politician or how much they are made during their mandate.

Although these notes are easy to understand, some analysts think that they are not as useful as they were due to extreme partisanry and the polarized political climate.

According to the Thepew Research Center, the presidential approval assessments have always been a supporter, the members of the presidents' party offering more positive assessments than those of the opposing party, according to Thepew Research Center. But the differences between the Republicans and the Democrats on the president's opinions have increased considerably in recent decades.

The journalist of the USA TODAY network, Maria Francis, contributed to this article.

