During a visit to Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized technological innovation and international cooperation with the world South.

Although it has not explicitly mentioned the trade war with the United States, its message was clear: China wants to make independent technological progress and seeks strategic partners outside the West. This is reported Reuters.

Like Chinese technology launches

During his first visit to Shanghai since November 2023, XI underlined the importance of artificial intelligence. According to the state of Xinhua, he called on the city to develop a global innovation center faster, with a leading role in the field of AI development and regulation. In an incubation laboratory for AI-Startups, XI has even tested intelligent glasses a symbolic gesture which underlines its personal involvement in this strategic sector.

The objective of AI is accompanied by the United States at a time of increasing tension, partly due to previous import rights under President Donald Trump. According to many analysts, the global success of the Chinese depth of the AI-Startingup shows that China is ready to considerably increase the pace of the AI ​​breed.

China as a world leader in the world

XI also visited the new development bank (NDB) in Shanghai, better known as BRICS BANK. He said China is ready to share development knowledge and wishes to intensify collaboration with the bank. With this, China again shows that it aspires a leading role in the world South to a term which refers to developing countries and emerging economies, mainly in the southern hemisphere.

According to Chinese expert Alfred Wu, XI shows with this visit to China wants to position itself as an alternative to the world order dominated by the United States. It is a power of strength, says Wu. As geopolitics, China does not present itself with military resources, but thanks to technological innovation and financial cooperation. This strategy is part of the broader BRICS objective of offering an alternative to the Western status quo.

The implicit message of XIS performance is clear: although the United States is increasingly protectionist, China is positioned as a reliable technological partner and a world-class multipolar champion. The combination of interior AI ambitions and international economic diplomacy stresses that Chinas strives to structurally reform the global balance.