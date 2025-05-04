Donald Trump shares a false photo of himself like the pope





Donald Trump shared a false photo generated by AI-AI as a pope on social networks, 11 days after Pope Francis DeathCritics of the image called him disrespectful and said that Trump was a child-child, while others insisted that it was a position of joke on the paper plan

Donald Trump shared another false image generated by Ai-Ai this era of himself as a pope.

Trump, 78, shared the photo on his Truth social account on Friday May 2, just a few days after jokingly declared that he should succeed Pope Francis. The image was also shared 11 days after Francis' death of a stroke at 88, and six days after Trump attended the pontiff funeral to the Vatican.

The president did not share any legend next to the image, which represents him seated with a severe expression and holding a finger while wearing a white and gold papal outfit, including a large cross necklace.

The photo was quickly republished on social media platforms, where it was criticized.

A viral position of an X account called Republicans against Trump shared the artificially improved image and wrote, in part, it is a complete madness at this stage.

Harry Sisson, a creator of vocal and political democratic content, also received attention for his post X on the image of AI, calling the president to share such articles, instead of working to fight against questions such as the increase in inflation.

“Trump has just published an image of AI of himself like the Pope. Instead of working to reduce costs, he does instead, Sisson wrote. Beautiful work, Maga! You elected a child.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Pope Francis funeral on April 26, 2025.

Portfolio inside Foto / Mondadori via Getty

Others, like the user of X @Missassbox, criticized Trump not only for the content of the controversial position, but for having made the disrespectful choice to share it so shortly after Francis' death.

It is literally the president of the United States of America while the Vatican is still crying for the loss of Pope Francis and trying to choose his successor, wrote the user. It is not even funny at this stage, it is actually disrespectful and I am not even Catholic.

Those who defend the post on X, on the other hand, said that it was clearly a joke, and insisted that those who were upset by the image took the bait.

Pope Francis in April 2025.

Iziana Fabi / AFP via Getty

Earlier this week, Trump made the headlines to name himself jokingly as the number one choice to succeed the late Francis.

When asked by the journalists on the lawn of the White House on his choice for the next pope, Trump thought a second before answering with a smile.

I would like to be the pope. It would be my number one choice, he said, before declaring more seriously that he has no preference for the next Papal conclave, which should start on May 7.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

Donald Trump in May 2025.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty

The Trumps of May 2 have not been the first time that he has shared content generated by AI, aroused counterpouss.

In February, the president shared a false video AI of the Gaza Strip tested by the war transformed into a complex area, just a few weeks after suggesting that the United States could “take control” from the Palestinian territory and transform it into something “magnificent”.

The video included a luxury building called Trump Gaza “and an AI version of Elon Musk, as well as a large Trump gold statue and areas with mini Trump gold figurines.

It was put on a dance beat with a singing voice, no more tunnels, no more fear / Trump Gaza is finally there! “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-shares-fake-ai-photo-of-himself-as-the-pope-11727753 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos