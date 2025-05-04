



The new Runcorn survey reveals that the workforce remains the most reliable on key issues-despite the United Kingdom reform

The Labor Party will lead a lot of soul after the loss of the parliamentary bydorn election of Runcorn and Helsby on Thursday by only six votes. What will help them to determine what has not worked will be a lot of surveys, and we have just received the results of survival survival in the name of the 38 degree progressive non -profit group. The company questioned 444 adults in the district from April 28 to May 2, on the day of the by -election, on their main problems, and they found that immigration (20%), the NHS (16%) and the cost of living (10%) were the main problems raised. Immigration was the first issue for 56% of reformist voters in the United Kingdom, compared to 2% of labor voters. What is encouraging for work is that they are the most reliable party of the majority of the main problems for voters – with the exception of immigration, where they are rightly beaten by Reform UK. Asked what would increase their confidence in politicians, the answer was quite simple – delivery. They want to see reduced NHS waiting times, the government supporting retirees, punishing businesses that break the rules and finance local services. Interestingly, the reduction in immigration has really obtained a score behind these measures – with the exception of those for whom immigration was their greatest concern during this by -election because of concerns about its impact on the NHS and the economy. A large majority of voters (54%) believe that the rich should pay more in taxes to finance decent public services – although reformist voters in the United Kingdom have been divided, with a close plurality believing that they are already paying their fair share. Damian Lyons Lowe, CEO of survivor, said that the investigation reveals the “complexity” behind this “historic result for Reform UK”. “Runcorn and Helsby does not resemble a typical reform seat: higher education levels, more mixed demographically and far from the heavy Heartlands of the party,” he said. “These” retained “voters – financially stretched, politically without anchoring, are open to disturbances. Runcorn and Helsby are now joining a growing list of places where the reform can gain credible – and this should be alarm to all parties in competition on a similar territory.” Matthew McGregor, 38 -degree CEO, added that this investigation “shows that the voters have not seen or felt the change they wanted”, and that “the action on the cost of living and savings of the NHS remains the key to gaining the confidence of the voters”.

