While the 14th five-year plan of China ends, the country already aims on the next level, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared itself on the objective of essentially achieving socialist modernization, in order to build a large country and to advance national rejuvenation “during a symposium on Wednesday on the economic and social development of China in the 15th period of the five-year plan (2026-2030).

China's five -year plans operate as complete plans for national social and economic development. They describe objectives, strategies and priorities to meet the evolution of historical challenges. In doing so, they align society towards the common good, trace a course for a better future and operate as instruments to strengthen Chinese democracy.

Western observers should recognize the adaptability of Chinese five -year plans. While the first plan has prioritized industrialization, the current, the 14th five -year plan, emphasizes high quality development, in particular green technology, domestic consumption and rural revitalization.

Before a five -year plan was finalized and publicized, Chinese citizens are invited to share their suggestions, their concerns and their aspirations. Experts from a wide range of areas are consulted to ensure the feasibility of the plan. Each new plan reflects on the success and gaps of its predecessors, based on them to guide future progress.

On the other hand, citizens of Western countries without state plans are unable to judge effectively if their government is working democratically for them or another program. In such a scenario, democracy is an ideology, not a reality. Democracy becomes an act of systemic self-defining rather than material substance.

In practice, those which control Western states follow plans, but these are manufactured in private by reflection groups or even foreign actors to avoid democratic examination, because their minority agendas would be rejected by the majority. Consequently, liberal regime change wars were presented as a simple chance rather than coordinated strategies.

Chinese five -year plans, when considered a continuous series, contribute to a broader national strategy. One of these visionary objectives is the goal of China to transform into a large modern socialist country in all respects by 2049. Socialism that works for all is, by definition, is democratic. However, the implications extend far beyond China, offering a model for humanity. It is only by deliberate planning that we can create a rational world that aligns humanity on nature, rather than perpetuating short -term profit to the detriment of our planet.

Recognizing the long -term planning of China as a key instrument to build a democratic reality and a sustainable future, it is not surprising that China now leads the world in green technology, electric vehicles, high -speed rails and the rehabilitation of the desert. Such achievements would not have been possible if the capital, driven by short-term profit cycles, dominated the state at the cost of democracy and environmental well-being.

The long -term planning of China, which regulates capital, ensures the security of companies, strengthening the confidence of companies in the country's policies and promotes a stable investment environment. Likewise, coherent and respectful diplomacy of China contrasts strongly with the approach we see from the United States today.

My call to Westerners to recognize and respect the advantages of the Chinese system does not arise from preaching a high ideology disconnected from reality but from 15 years of life in China. When I arrived in 2005, I met poverty, the suffocation of pollution and poor transport – worlds outside the West at the time and surprisingly different from today's China. When I highlighted these problems, I was assured that there was a plan to solve them. “Impossible,” I replied cynically, believing that such changes would take a life. However, in five years, based on the important changes that I have attended, I was forced to revise my initial assessment.

Living in China, I witnessed remarkable changes over five years – transformations that could take generations elsewhere. The 14th five -year plan propelled China at the forefront of many technologies, especially in green innovation. The choice of consumers has widened considerably and the campaign now has a modern infrastructure, a flourishing tourism sector and advanced agricultural practices.

While more and more Western are starting to see beyond corporate media stories that demonize China, there is a growing need to learn from its successes – or risk a continuous decrease. By prioritizing the common good, the Chinese five -year plans are democratic, providing material, social and increasingly cultural improvements for the majority, not just a selected elite.

The author is an independent analyst of international relations which focuses on socialist development and global inequalities in China. [email protected]