How Mark Carney of Canada plans to win Donald Trump

The last day of Mark Carney of an exhausting race to be elected PM from vast and not populated, I was with him.

It was his last push, not only to win, but also to obtain the majority he said he needed to resist the chaotic and commercial territorial ambitions of his “southern neighbor”.

For someone who had been able to see Carney as a brain technocrat, the governor of the central bank in crisis a decade ago, the transformation into a public speaker was quite something.

I remember the endless interviews trying to make the governor of the time say something worthy of interest, or something that would make a good title.

Although it is a very different Mark Carney, the line in crisis economics was also part of its sale.

Carney told his audience in Edmonton, Alberta, sporting the local hockey shirts: “President Trump has broken the world economy … American leadership of the world economy is over. It's always at stake, but it is a tragedy, and our new reality in this trade war, just like in hockey, we will win”.

His supporters shouted “Elbows Up” and put them in place, a reference to a standing position and to retaliate the posture in the hockey game on occasional ice.

“What we see across the country is that Canadians act on behalf of other Canadians, defending each other for each other, buying each other, traveling here …”

During its very last stop in the extreme west, in the isolation of Victoria, on the island of Vancouver, with only half an hour of authorized campaign, Carney became “disconnected” among the supporters.

“As the assembled media will tell you, I campaigned in prose,” said Carney. “So I'm going to govern in econometrics,” he said about the cheeky mathematical strain of the economy.

In normal circumstances, part of this could be interesting for the wider world. In the current circumstances, the origins of his electoral victory, his approach to the development of politicians and the nature of his mandate could take critical importance.

When I caught up with him for the exclusive interview of the BBC, just as the polls ended on Monday, he seemed confident but did not take anything for granted.

Fight threats to sovereignty

Mr. Carney's central argument remained coherent. He said he was the leader to face Donald Trump's “betrayal” and threats to Canada's economy and sovereignty.

He was illustrated by his latest major gathering on the border of the United States-Canada, with the Ambassador bridge and a horizon line of emblematic automobile companies in Detroit.

This bridge is the main Canadian-American trade artery. Many efforts have been devoted to this backdrop of the bidirectional trade in the most integrated economies in the world, now a price at unimaginable levels. An insufficient message from the leader of the Liberal Party, on a continent changed.

The result of the elections was amazing.

In 2025, the Liberal Party was as low as 16%, compared to 45% for the conservatives of the opposition, in opinion polls.

The Pierre Hairy conservatives were not only heading for victory, but for a total lag.

But then, after the taxation by President Trump of national security rates in Canada, using the pretext of an alleged role in the circulation of fentanyl, then its non-divromatic suggestion that Canada should join the United States, the polls have tightened.

Then, after Mark Carney was elected liberal leader, barely eight weeks ago, the Liberals obtained a coherent survey of survey, which they won the victory last week.

The election has become a presidential style verdict on who could face Trump.

Hairy was fundamentally weakened by the previous openings to the American president and his style of government.

Carney incorporated voters on the left who were afraid of a conservative government amplified by Trump.

And incredibly, in Quebec, the Liberals won the support of the separatists, who were more concerned with the independence of Canada in the United States, than their own constitutional status in Canada. There is nothing more unifying than a credible external threat.

Carney strategy

Carney gave some clues to his strategy during his interview with me. He spoke of a “win win” partnership with the United States and reminded the president that Canada was the “biggest client” of 40 of the 50 American states, and a key supplier of energy and fertilizer.

He also told me that he “could potentially provide them with critical minerals”. It struck me like a very targeted negotiation tactic on what Trump has become obsessed elsewhere.

Canada has many critical mineral resources and would be a much more reliable supplier in the West than many other nations. Carney implicitly suggests, however, that his country has deep strategic choices to make here, for example, developing them with Europe rather than the United States.

In any event, the PM will use the impulse of an external threat to try to transform the Canadian economy. Even in the granting of an interview with BBC News, it was clear that it saw a critical need to diversify trade and strategic alliances. Defense partnerships are now on cards.

He seemed to recognize that a Canadian UK trade agreement could be accelerated.

Friday, he made the historic announcement that King Charles will reopen the Canadian Parliament in person at the end of the month. This has not happened since 1977. It is entirely in accordance with the Constitution of Canada, but it is also an astonishing affirmation of the sustainable independence of the White House.

All roads are now leading to the G7 top organized by Carney in mid-June in Alberta, bringing together the seven largest world economies, which dominate world trade and the international financial system.

Assuming Trump arrives, this will happen in the days following the break in the break in the so-called “reciprocal prices” massive on most of the world.

It is often forgotten that if Canada and Mexico free themselves from fentanyl prices, they will then find themselves, according to the White House advisers, subject to this system, with a minimum of 10%tariffs.

All this occurs in the days after a growing frustration of traditional American allies with the entire process of “commercial transaction”.

Japan is increasingly frustrated, its Minister of Finance now openly pointing to the undefeated detention of Japan of the American government's debt as a “card” in negotiations.

The EU did not go very far. Even the United Kingdom has suggested that an agreement with Europe could be a more effective way to stimulate the economy.

This occurs while prices are starting to have a visible and tangible negative impact on American companies and consumers.

There is no great incentive to offer a lot, while the United States itself begins to feel the inevitable inflationary consequences of its actions.

The flotilla of empty Chinese cargoes and empty quays on the American West Coast will soon be seen in the economic data of an American economy already decreasing.

As a veteran of economic crises resulting from the uncertain experiences of governments, Carney could only be placed on the way in which these situations take place. Many on the markets have not been completely impressed by the White House advisers sent to reassure investors in recent weeks.

But Carney also has its own challenges. He just missed a majority in Parliament, but chose to try to project this as a virtue.

He will cross the aisle for a “Team Canada” approach for interviews with the United States.

The Prime Minister of the province rich in Alberta, who is a regular visitor to Mar-A-Lago, immediately announced measures to facilitate separation referendums.

It is a very complicated, national, continental and global environment on the economic and politically. Little predicted exactly where he's going. Carney can be a very large part, not only for its own country.

