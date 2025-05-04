Turkey's growing domination in drone production threatens Israel





Turkey’s growing domination in drone production is not just a technological step but a potential strategic concern for Israel, Dr. Hay Eytan Cohenocak, principal researcher at the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said that “Turkey ranks among the first three countries in the world in drone technology”. “The Turks are considered one of the most advanced countries with regard to drones,” said Yanarocak. “I must emphasize that they have copied and learned from American and Israeli technology through reverse engineering. With their low-cost labor, they started producing drones at much more affordable prices. ” He continued: “The Turks have entered a range of markets, including those in Africa. Their key advantage is that they do not ask questions about human rights – on which drones will target and under what circumstances. Over the years, they have constituted solid capacities. It is not a secret that many countries in the world have become customers. These drones have already appeared on the battlefields. A Bayktar AGMANED combat drone is an audience at the Saha Expo Defense and Aerospace exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, October 27, 2022. (Credit: UMT Bektas / Ruters) Use of Turkish drones in the world Discussing the Russian Front, Yanarocak noted: “At the beginning, the Russians did not know how to manage the threat of the drone. But later, thanks to their advanced technologies and electronic war, they managed to counter it. Turkish drones against rebel forces, winning a decisive victory. »» As for the implications for Israel, Yanarocak said, “This could affect Israel in two ways. First, from a technological point of view and exports, Turkey becomes a direct competitor. Their drones are cheaper than Israeli and American models, which makes them more attractive for countries that do not impose the ethical limits on arms sales. ” Yanarocak added: “The second concern is geopolitical. Erdogan alluded to the possibility of providing Lebanon with these systems. One day, we can see Turkish drones on Lebanese territory. And of course, there is Syria. drones deployed in Syria. »»

