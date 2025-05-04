Claudia Sheinbaum from Mexico traces the red line for Donald Trump





Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had drawn a red line to protect the country's sovereignty during a recent telephone call with President Donald Trump, firmly rejecting his proposal for the deployment of American troops in Mexico, she said at an event on Saturday.

“I said to him:” No, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable, our sovereignty is not for sale “,” said Sheinbaum.

Newsweek contacted the White House and the State Department for Comments by E-mail on Saturday.

Why it matters

The United States and Mexico have engaged in a series of negotiations in recent months on key issues, including immigration, drug trafficking and shared water resources. Sheinbaum reported that she will cooperate with the United States, but has established firm borders around Mexican sovereignty, clearly indicating that any collaboration must respect the autonomy of the country.

Trump has largely campaigned on economic and immigration policies, committing to collect many prices and repress illegal immigration. In February, he imposed a price of 25% in Mexico in order to hold the country “responsible for their promises to stop to interrupt illegal immigration and the stop of toxic fentanyl and other drugs to flow into our country”. The prices were interrupted for 30 days.

After months of negotiations, the neighbors have concluded an agreement by guaranteeing that Mexico will grant its water obligations under delay under a long -standing treaty of 1944, relieving the farmers and breeders of Texas who faced shortages.

What to know

During a public event on Saturday, the Mexican president spoke to a recent report of the Wall Street Journal detailing Trump's pressure on Mexico to fight against drug cartels, saying that the report was “true … but not as described”.

Sheinbaum told a recent telephone call with Trump, saying that the two discussed drug trafficking. As she expressed the opening to increased information sharing, she said that she had rejected her suggestion to deploy American troops in Mexico.

In February, Mexico had agreed to deploy some 10,000 soldiers along the border.

“We will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory,” she told the public, telling his comments to Trump. He comments on the applause and cheers for supporting the crowd.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, speaks at the air base of Santa Lucia near Mexico City on April 22. Incart: President Donald Trump walks before climbing the navy on the southern lawn of the White House in April … The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, takes La Speaire Yuri Cortez / AFP / Win McNamee / Getty Images what people say

President Donald Trump, in a social post of truth of April 10: “My agricultural secretary, Brooke Rollins, defends the farmers of Texas, and we will continue to increase the consequences, including prices and, perhaps even the sanctions, until Mexico honors the treaty and gives Texas the water due to them!”

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on April 22: “We do not accept invasions or interference. We are not a protectorate or a colony of a foreign country.”

General Gregory Guillot, commander of the US Northern Command, said Thursday: “The establishment of a second national defense zone increases our scope and our operational efficiency by refusing illegal activities along the southern border. This is the second area in which the joint working group – the members of the Southern Border Service which are already detected and supervisor through the nearby stationary posts and temporarily hold the transpressors until they are transferred for an exercise in the law. “

What happens next?

The water agreement has solidified an immediate and short -term water relief plan for this growth season, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The ministry said that it also hosted a more in -depth collaboration with Mexico on the tangible treaty agreements.

The Trump administration continues to carry out its hard immigration policy, which has led to the detention and expulsion of certain Mexican nationals. The US Defense Ministry has appointed two stretching on the border with Mexico as military areas.

Update 5/3/25, 17:34 PM HE: This article has been updated with additional information.

