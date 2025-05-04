Dear Keir *

Hullo, and welcome to the column asking: WWSKRSD (what would Keir Rodney Starmer do?

This week, I focused on artificial intelligence, what I am convinced is the answer to all the problems of Great Britain.

If you are wondering how AI works, it is fundamentally Clipippy, the Assistant to the eye of glasses of the renown of Microsoftoffice. Given his ability to make things look like in Ghibli studio, I don't see any reason why he should not be in charge of the HMRC, the NHS and the Trident.

Luddites of the claim on the left, we must increase taxes on the rich and use this money to repair our public services. It turns out that we can sort everything with robots. Which is Arelief, because the increase in taxes would seriously cheese mydonors.

Anyway, it's time to root us during these weeks (or Starmersack).

Dear Keir, your outfits have been killing lately. You ate and left no breadcrumbs during this visit to the Inrossendale hospital. How can I serve such ferocious Prime Minister's leeches?

Tash, septoaks

Thank you, Tash, for your compliments (I had one of my younger help to translate). I have never decided to become a fashion icon. It just happened.

I guess I have a kind of natural elegance, and it helps that most of my clothes are bought for me. Todays Fit is a navy blue costume by Charles Tyrwhitt with Oxford black shoes and a brown tie. He gives the reality of the director of the bank, and I reliably informed his atmosphere of a hole from AU.

Theres also my habit of Brylcreem with two tubs per day. This allows me to maintain the grilled and wavy sculpture above my head. His astyle who says: these hairs will not move, and I will not do so with the tax responsibility either.

For too long, Great Britain suffered under the anarchic barnet of Borisjohnson. If I make one thing in power, it will be to turn the page on his time of bad tank.

Dear Keir, my crush finally agreed to go out with me. How can I show him a romantic evening?

Jonathan, Diss

According to my experience, women hate surprises, you should therefore undertake prolonged negotiations before reaching a bilateral agreement on the Nights itinerary. For example, you could agree to start your local advertising. There, you can compare the CVs while enjoying a responsible number of alcoholic beverages (pint for humans, G&T for the lady). If you find yourself doing it, go to the restaurant. My favorite is an Italian place in Camden called very authentic pizzaexpress.

There is always a chance that things are going so well that you find yourself in its own. How do you make sure that your passion night is Tickety-Boo? With lovers, as for the electorate, the key is to manage expectations. Ideally, you want the promotion and the surests of smell. Before getting stuck, tell your partner something in this direction: I am delighted that you want to join me for an interception round.

However, I will not promise a marathon all night of Rumpy and / or Pumpy. It would be unrealistic in the current climate. What I will say is that you can expect a moderately pleasant exchange followed by a hot handshake.

Dear Keir, my boss is completely toxic. How can I manage your intimidation?

Gary, Morpeth

Hi, Gary, thank you for the question. Asfirst Lord of the Treasury, I don't have a boss in itself, but I am under the thumb of an abusive individual. There is this guy who acts as aafia don. He calls me Snoozykeir (or Keith, or Kevin) and was known to make obscene comments on Thelady Victoria. However, I take its intimidation with good grace. And I'll tell you why.

My father, a manufacturer of tools per business, I do not know if I mentioned taught me that you should always resist the intimidators. However, there are exceptions to this rule. What if the intimidator could paralyze your economy? What if you totally depend on the military support and the intelligence of the intimidators? What if you recently told the European Union to take its hook?

For these reasons, I recommend appeasement. The correct course is the approach, the distribution of the belly and more the sucker than a dyson. If everything else fails, corruption under blood pressure. Why not withdraw these examples from the thin air, offer your boss the visit to the state of Boss, or push for the Open Totake in its Scottish golf course? If he demands that you will attend your next meeting in a Gimp costume, you would better hope it is joking.

And it's the column! We can say that I should have spent this time on Runcorn and Helsby Buylection, but Hey-Ho. Until next week, stay practical, stay firm, stay Keir.

Keir XXX

