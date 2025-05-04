Politics
Erdogan declares a Turkish request on occupied Cyprus: “We are the owners of this land”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensified tensions on Cyprus during a visit to the North occupied by the Turks on Saturday May 3, declaring: “We, the Turkish nation and the Turkish Cypriots, we have not heard it.”
Speaking during a teknofest award ceremony in occupied Cyprus, Erdogan's remarks were imbued with nationalist rhetoric and the military and technological power of Turkey as the cornerstone of its continuous presence on the island.
“It's not just a celebration,” he said, “but a decisive step towards a future shared nation, two states, with one heart.”
The Turkish leader has highlighted Turkey's military progress, name drones and weapons systems such as Bayraktar Kzlelma, Anka-3, New Kaan Fighter Jet, HRJet, HRKU planes, ATAK-2 helicopter and the TCG Anadoli amphibious ship.
“We are now among the first three countries in the world for unmanned fighting planes. With your confidence, building a stronger turkey and a” Turkish Republic of Cyprus “more prosperous”, said Erdogan.
Summant continuous Turkish support “even at the cost of living”, Erdogan qualified the occupied territories as “the inheritance of our martyrs” and announced future infrastructure projects, including electrical connections after the submarine water pipeline in the north.
“We will also bring electricity. Those accustomed to darkness will fear light,” he said, targeting criticism from the occupation of Turkey.
Erdogan, accompanied by the self -proclaimed chief of the Turkish Cypist Ersin Tatar, also inaugurated the “presidential palace” and the “parliament” newly built in the occupied Nicosiapprome and built by Turkey. He described the complex, which also includes a mosque and green spaces, such as “a symbol of the resolution of the Turkish Cypriot people” and a reflection of “shared destiny”.
Doubled on Ankara's long -standing push for a two -state solution, Erdogan said that if new Cyprus negotiations are resumed, they will not be between two communities, but between two sovereign states “.
He also indirectly criticized the voices of the opposition in Turkey and within the Turkish Cypist community who protested the recent reintroduction of the Islamic scarf in schools, calling for unity and respect for tradition.
In response, Cypriot President Nikos Christudoulids did not express his surprise to the rhetoric of Erdogan, but has emphasized increasing opposition among Turkish Cypriots themselves. Addressing media during a community event in Kyperuta, he noted: “What emerges the most from Erdogan's visit is the very growing dissatisfaction of the compatriots of the Turkish cypist.
Christdoulids underlined the blatant contradiction between the affirmations of peace and multiculturalism of Erdogan and the reality of an occupation of 50 years.
“These so-called” realities “are the cold truth of illegal occupation,” he said, establishing parallels to the international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Despite the remarks that divide Erdogan, Christdoulids has remained carefully optimistic about the renewal of the momentum in peace talks, referring to the next July conference and the recent appointment of the UN envoy Mara Ngela Holgun.
“Our team is working on developments that can restart negotiations. We are not yet there, but we have a clear plan and we remain committed,” he said.
Asked about Erdogan's moment, a few days before his own meeting planned with Tatarchristododoulides, said he was expecting nothing different.
“We know what Erdogan and Tatar will say publicly. But we have made promises to the UN, and we are committed to making them. ”
He also underlined the growing international status of Cyprus, citing solid diplomatic relations and his next presidency of the EU council in 2026. Referring to his next trip to Israel and Palestine, Christudoulide noted the role of bridge Cyprus in the region and expressed his hope for humanitarian and diplomatic engagement.
