Updates news of the War of Israel: Israel promises to retaliate “seven times stronger” after the fire of the Yemen missiles





The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, spoke on Friday with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, the rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. This follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which left 26 deaths.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two ministers also spoke of planning the next high -level meetings.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam. The resistance front (TRF), considered as an indirect indicator of Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), claimed the responsibility of the attack but then denied participation.

The two ministers discussed Russian-Indian cooperation and the worsening of relations between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam's attack.

According to a press release from the Russian Federation, “Sergey Lavrov called to settle the disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad on a bilateral basis by political and diplomatic means according to the provisions of the 1972 SIMLA Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.”

After the attack, the Indian government announced measures, including the closure of Attari's border crossing, the suspension of the Saarc visa exemption system for Pakistani citizens, giving them 40 hours to leave and reducing staff to the commissions high in the two countries.

Jaishankar said on X, that they had discussed Pahalgam's terrorist attack. “His authors, donors and planners must be brought to justice. He also talked about our bilateral cooperation activities,” he added.

