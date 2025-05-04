Donald Trump displays the image of himself as the pope before the conclave of the Catholic Church





American president Donald Trump published an image generated by artificial intelligence, showing himself as the pope in front of the cardinals of the Catholic church gathering in a conclave to choose a new pontiff.

Trump, who is not Catholic and does not regularly frequent the church, published the image on his social platform of truth on Friday, less than a week after having attended the funeral of Pope Francis, died at 88 years last month.

The White House then republished the image to its official account X.

Trump attended the funeral procession of the deceased Pope Francis in Saint-Pierre at the Vatican last month. (AP: Gregorio Borgia)

The image shows a M. Trump without smiling sitting on a chair ornate, dressed in a white tin-bell and a pointed miter, or a bishop hat, with his high right index.

The image generated by AI was tightened by the White House on official social networks. (Supplied: social truth / @realdonaldtrump)

The irreverent program attracted instant indignation to X, including “Republicans against Trump” a group that is described as “pro-democracies conservative republicans fighting Trump & Trumpism”.

The group republished the image, calling it “a blatant insult to Catholics and a mockery of their faith”.

The Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops of the State by working with the government, also accused Mr. Moccérie.

There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President, they wrote.

“We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Do not make fun of us.”

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the image during a briefing with journalists on the election process of a new Pope, which begins on May 7.

The Vatican is still in the period of nine days of official mourning after the death of Francis, with cardinals celebrating daily masses in his memory.

The death of a pope and the election of another is a question of greater solemnity for Catholics, for whom the pope is vicar of Christ on earth. This is all the more true in Italy, where the papacy is held in high esteem even by non -religious Italians.

Former left -wing Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the image was shameful.

Loading…

This is an image that offers believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the right world loves the clown, he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the American economy risks the recession and the dollar loses value. Sovereigns do damage everywhere.

Maga's “vicious fight” for “the soul of the Catholic Church”

When the Catholic cardinals enter the conclave to elect the next pope, the faithful of Maga hope that a conservative tribune will appear victorious.

The Italys on the left La Repubblica also presented the image on her home page on Saturday with comments accusing Mr. Trump of “pathological megalomania”.

Invited to respond to the criticism, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was an ardent champion for Catholics and religious freedom.

The image of Mr. Trump's AI also arrived a few days after joking by saying that he would like to “be pope”, during the comments made to journalists on the lawn of the White House.

Beyond taking place for work, Trump also put in the mouth for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the New York archbishop.

I have no preference. I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be a place called New York which is very good. So we'll see what's going on, he said.

In mid-February, Mr. Trump and the official social media accounts of the White House displayed a different image of the Ai-Générée by the president carrying a crown and subtitled “the price of congestion is dead. Manhattan, and all New York, is saved. Vie-vie du Roi!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-04/donald-trump-posts-ai-image-of-himself-as-the-pope/105249728 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos