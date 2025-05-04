India blocks x Imran Khan accounts, Bilawal Bhutto





In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire, the Indian government has intensified its repression against Pakistani digital platforms and public figures.

On Sunday, India blocked the accounts of X (formerly Twitter) of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistani Party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of the Pakistani People's Party (PPP).

X Handles of the best Pakistani leaders selected in India

The official rounds of the two leaders were selected in India, citing the promotion of anti-Indian accounts and malicious content that could exacerbate the current situation. This decision is part of a wider strategy to curb online propaganda linked to cross -border threats.

Read also: Realme 14 PRO 5G launched: 6000mah battery, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in the budget

Other accounts of the Pakistani government have also blocked

It is not the first instance of such an action. Earlier, India had also blocked:

The Official Manche X of the Government of Pakistan The account of the Minister of Defense Khwaja Asif the account of the Minister of Information and the Radiation Attaullah Tarar

Tarar had previously made provocative allegations on an alleged military strike provided by India, citing “credible information”.

Terrorist attack at Pahalgam Sparks Digital Crackdown

Governments' actions come in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, which cost 26 civilians and injured many others. The Front Resistance, a terrorist organization based in Pakistan, was linked to the attack, which prompted India to undertake a series of reprisals.

16 Pakistani youtube channels prohibited

India has also prohibited 16 Pakistani YouTube channels which would have been widespread:

Contents of the anti-Indian propaganda of the communis The false stories against the Indian army and the security agencies of the list of prohibited channels include the main media

Some of the prohibited YouTube channels are:

Dawn News Samaa TV Ary News Bol News Geo News GNN Suno News HD and others, including political commentators and sports channels

These channels, with millions of combined viewers, have turned out to be distributing the disinformation that could threaten the national security of India, foreign policy and internal stability.

Strong diplomatic measures announced by India

In addition to digital restrictions, India has taken several diplomatic and strategic measures:

The suspension of the closure of the Indus water Treaty of the cancellation of the land border of the Attari-Wagah of the expulsion of the exemption from the Saarc visa (SVES) of the Pakistani army attaches the reduction of diplomatic personnel to the two high commissions

These decisions were announced after a meeting of the Committee on the Cabinet on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the attack as a loose assault against innocent civilians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://munsifdaily.com/india-blocks-x-accounts-of-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos