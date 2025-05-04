India suspend Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto X accounts in the middle of increasing tensions with Pakistan





The Khan account of the founder of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the story of Bilawal Bhutto on X showed: “Account retained in India in response to a legal request”.

The “X” accounts of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Peoples President (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were selected in India, in the midst of growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourist. India has taken a series of diplomatic measures against Islamabad since the attack on April 22, including the suspension of the industrial waters, the revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals and the ban on imports.

Earlier this week, the government blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors in India, notably Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar.

Apart from that, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were prohibited by New Delhi for having distributed provocative and sensitive content to the community and disinformation against India, including several Pakistani media houses such as Dawn, Geo News, Ary News.

Pakistan has a past: Bhutto

Former Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto openly recognized that his country was disturbed with terrorism, declaring that Pakistan has “a past” involving extremism. In an interview with Yalda Hakim from Sky News, Bhutto admitted that Pakistan had supported such elements in the past, but stressed that the nation had suffered accordingly.

“We went through a wave after a wave of extremism. But following what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to solve this problem,” he said. He also noted that this story is not something that Pakistan continues to be involved today, the appellant “an unhappy part of our history”.

Bhutto's comments came to the heels of the controversial admission of the Minister of Pakistan Khwaja Asif on the role of the country in the support and financing of terrorist groups, aroused the debate on the historic position of Islamabads on terrorism.

In a separate address during a political rally in Mirpur Khas Thursday, Bhutto made provocative comments, saying that the Pakistans are preparing for conflicts if they were caused by India. His speech sparked a counterpoup, in particular in the light of his previous controversial commentary, threatening India over the suspension of the Indus water Treaty.

